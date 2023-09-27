Jahmyr Gibbs 40 time: Comparing Lions RB’s speed stats with Aaron Jones

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds; Gibbs clocked the time at the 2023 NFL Combine. On the other hand, Green Bay Packers franchise RB Aaron Jones clocked 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Draft.

Gibbs is the faster of the two running backs and is one of the finest RB prospects in years coming into the NFL. Jones has also done well in his NFL career, earning one Pro Bowl nod and a rushing touchdowns title in his time at the Green Bay Packers.

How did Jahmyr Gibbs perform in college?

Jahmyr Gibbs was a highly sought-after prospect coming out of high school. He had offers from Florida, Georgia, and Alabama but ultimately decided to commit to Georgia Tech.

Gibbs joined Georgia Tech for the 2020 collegiate football season and quickly took over the starting running back spot. He returned the opening kickoff for 75 yards in just his second game. Gibbs carried on with this form for the rest of the year and finished his year with a stat line of 89 rushes for 460 yards and four TDs, 24 catches for 303 yards, and three touchdowns.

He was just as effective in his sophomore season, this time starting all twelve games that the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets played. Gibbs had a stat line of 746 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 465 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs. He also added 589 returning yards and one returning touchdown for good measure.

Following the 2021 college football season, Gibbs transferred to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was a crucial part of Nick Saban's offense and finished the season with career highs in most categories. Gibbs ended the year with a stat line of 151 carries for 926 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns to go with 44 receptions for 444 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He promptly declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

What to expect from Jahmyr Gibbs in his rookie season?

The Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the twelfth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. They chose Gibbs so high in the draft due to his ability to score touchdowns at all three levels as a running back.

Gibbs is an exceptional rusher, a solid pass catcher, and a shifty returner. These are valuable in the Lions' offense heading into a pivotal 2023 NFL season. We expect Gibbs to be a key cog in the Lions' offense this year and beyond; he will get a lot of joy with an experienced QB in Jared Goff. He has solid potential as a Pro Bowl-caliber RB in the future and can be his team's starting running back for a decade or so.