Jahmyr Gibbs or Derrick Henry Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs ahead of MNF clash

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs are two of the best running backs in football today. Their numbers the last few seasons speak for themselves.

As a wild Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season is set to conclude tonight with the Ravens hosting the Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET, a whole ton of fantasy points could be scored by both team's backfields.

Let's take a look at how Gibbs and Henry are expected to fare tonight in fantasy:

Is Jahmyr Gibbs a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is always a great pick in fantasy football.

Through the Lions' first two games, he's been the lead back even with splitting reps with David Montgomery. In fact, Montgomer enters tonight's game with one more carry than Gibbs on the season.

Still, Gibbs leads the team in rushing with 113 yards, and is tied with Montgomery with a rushing touchdown. In the receicing game, Gibbs has caught all 13 of his target but has just 41 receiving yards, averaging just 3.2 yards per catch.

Is Derrick Henry a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Like Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry is one of the most reliable running backs in the NFL, and is always a good start in fantasy football.

Unlike Gibbs, Henry doesn't split the Ravens' backfield as much with the other running backs, but qarterback Lamar Jackson is a also a big part of the Ravens' rush attack.

Henry enters tonight's game with 29 carries for 192 yards, and two rushing touchdowns. He only has one catch for 13 yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs or Derrick Henry: Who should I start in Week 3 fantasy football?

Derrick Henry vs. Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy outlook for Week 3

The Sportskeeda Who Should You Start tool is predciting big games for both Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs tonight. However, the recommended start between the two is Henry, who has 0.5 point edge.

The tool believes Henry will have more rushing yards by 25 yards, and has a higher chance of scoring a rushing touchdown. The predictor thinks Gibbs will be more effective in the pass game with more receptions and yards, but not enough to outperform Henry.

With Henry not splitting the backfield as much as Gibbs, Henry would likely be the safer start in fantasy football tonight.

