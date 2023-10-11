Jahmyr Gibbs injury update: Latest on Lions RB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Jahmyr Gibbs, a rookie running back selected by the Detroit Lions 12th overall this year, has been explosive when getting touches. He has helped push the Lions offense to new heights and been a valuable piece for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Last week, however, he was inactive. What's his status moving forward?

What is Jahmyr Gibbs' injury status?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jahmyr Gibbs injury update

Jahmyr Gibbs was held out of the contest last weekend. The star running back that features big play abilities and dual-threat capability was out of the lineup against a winless team that was trying desperately to get a win.

Unfortunately, the missing star did not slow things down. The Carolina Panthers had no answers for the Lions, which is a scary thought since they were missing several offensive players.

David Montgomery had another excellent week, posting two touchdowns and 109 rushing yards. Gibbs is good, but the Lions running game was excellent in spite of his absence.

Dan Campbell said after the game:

“Gibbs, we’ll see. Didn’t feel like it was awful, but it was just enough to where we felt like we needed to sit him today. So, we’ll see.”

That suggests that his absence may well be a brief one. The Panthers don't inspire fear right now, so they may have just been cautious with Gibbs.

What happened to Jahmyr Gibbs?

In terms of game action, nothing happened to Jahmyr Gibbs. The first-year back's injury came in the latter days of practice leading into Week 5. He was a surprise name on the final injury report and then was held out alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Expand Tweet

He made it through the Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers (a Thursday Night Football game) but could not make it through the extra rest and practice week. He came down with the injury late and was scratched.

It seems as if it was more of a caution absence than anything. He's not expected to be out for a significant amount of time. He was Doubtful, which is worse than Questionable. Still, the running back's injury is not of major concern at this time.

When will Jahmyr Gibbs return?

Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to return this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie running back is dealing with a hamstring injury, but he's not currently expected to be out once more. It's been almost two full weeks since he played a game, so he should be able to go.

However, he is still Questionable. His status is worth monitoring throughout the week. The Lions have not released their injury report, so his full practice activity is currently not known.

He will need to be monitored for fantasy managers who are looking to reinsert him into their lineup. However, with how few touches he's been getting and how well Montgomery has played, an alternative option may be better at this stage anyway.