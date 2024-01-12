Jaire Alexander injury update: Latest on Packers CB’s status for Wild Card round game vs Cowboys

Jaire Alexander has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL during his time with the Green Bay Packers. He has been selected as an All-Pro twice, including last year for the 2022 NFL season. This season has been a bit of a different story, but mostly due to his availability. He has still been great on the football field, but injuries and a suspension have held him to just seven games this year.

While Alexnder was able to play in Week 18 and complete the Packers' final game of the regular season, his availability for the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs is now in jeopardy. He reportedly suffered an injury in practice, which he will have just a few days to potentially overcome.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaire Alexander's injury update

Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers were happy to have their best cornerback return to the lineup for a must-win game against the Chicago Bears in Week 18. He helped the Packers earn a victory to punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs, where they will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. Unfortunately, he may not be available for that contest after suffering an injury in practice on Wednesday.

The severity of the injury is relatively unknown at this point, but head coach Matt LaFleur called it a "freak deal" when he rolled his ankle at practice, according to Rob Demovsky.

Expand Tweet

Alexander will have just one more opportunity to get back onto the practice field on Friday. His services will likely be needed against the Cowboys' high-powered passing attack, so he will likely do everything he can to potentially be available.

What happened to Jaire Alexander?

The Packers' star cornerback apparently rolled his ankle at practice on Wednesday, which caused him to be a non-participant in practice on Thursday. Any DNP designation is concerning, especially ahead of a game in the NFL Playoffs against one of the best offenses in the NFL.

According to head coach Matt LaFleur, via Rob Demovsky:

“Yeah, so, it was kind of a freak deal yesterday. He unfortunately stepped on somebody’s foot and rolled his ankle. I know he’s doing everything he can to be available. I’d say it’s day to day. We thought it was best today to have him not practice.”

It sounds like LaFleur is being as cautious as possible with Alexander, who will likely draw a tough assignment in trying to match up against CeeDee Lamb. If his ankle is compromised, it could be detrimental to the Packers' defense.

When will Jaire Alexander return?

Head coach Matt LaFleur stated that he considers Jaire Alexander to be day-to-day with his new ankle injury. This potentially gives him a shot at being available for their game against the Cowboys on Sunday for the Wild Card round.

Alexander's practice activity on Friday, as well as his official listing on the injury report, will give a better idea about his potential availability. If he is unable to play, Corey Ballentine will likely be elevated into the starting lineup again as he has done several times this year. If ruled out, his next chance to play will come in the Divisional Round if the Packers win, but if they lose, he will have to wait until next season.