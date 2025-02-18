Jaire Alexander landing spots: 3 teams that should target Packers star

The Green Bay Packers are in an interesting spot with veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander. Earlier this week, reports broke that the front office has felt frustrated with the two-time second-team All-Pro and could cut ties with Alexander during the offseason.

Jaire Alexander is due over $17 million in 2025, but injury concerns have raised such frustrations among the front office, given his hefty price tag. Alexander missed 10 games last season and missed 10 more in 2023. Two seasons before that, he appeared in just four games.

With the two-time Pro Bowler likely hitting the open market, here are three teams that could be in the running to land Alexander.

Top 3 Landing Spots for Jaire Alexander

1. Baltimore Ravens

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Despite rumors of a potential release, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly looked into trading for Jaire Alexander. Alexander's price tag would likely be heavily discounted at this juncture of his career, and could make a lot of sense for a team like Baltimore.

Marlon Humphrey bounced back in a big way last season and rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins posted solid coverage numbers but missed some time during his first year. Alexander would be an immediate plug-and-play option opposite Humphrey, while allowing Zach Orr to experiment with Wiggins' speed at other positions in the secondary.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

The Jacksonville Jaguars cleaned house after an abysmal 2024 campaign that saw the team win just four games, bringing in a new head coach and a pair of new coordinators. Liam Coen added Anthony Campanile to be the team's defensive coordinator, bringing them into the Jaire Alexander conversation.

Campanile served as Green Bay's linebackers coach and run-game coordinator and built a relationship with the team's star cornerback. Moving for Alexander would be wise as he's a star player already familiar with Campanile's scheme.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw solid production from the cornerback spot with standout performances from Donte Jackson and Joey Porter Jr., but are far from perfect defensively. Pittsburgh's defense fell off a cliff during the second half of the season and their secondary finished as one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

Pair that with the fact that the Steelers have been linked to Alexander in trade talks over the last few years and you could have the two-time All-Pro in the Black and Gold next season. Pairing Alexander with Porter Jr. gives the Steelers the lockdown pairing they've been searching for to complement an exemplary defensive front.

