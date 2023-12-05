Jake Browning career earnings: How much money has Bengals QB made in the NFL?

Cincinnati Bengals' Jake Browning is currently tasked with guiding the franchise to the postseason due to QB1 Joe Burrow's untimely season-ending injury. The Washington Huskies alum has been a backup in Cincinnati since 2021 and now has the opportunity to pull off something truly iconic.

Jake Browning came into the league as an undrafted free agent, so he didn't get a long-term contract to start his NFL career.

Here's a look at his career earnings, as well as his NFL timeline:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Jake Browning's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Jake Browning has earned $1,715,333 during his five-year NFL career. He signed his first contract with the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. The contract was a three-year deal worth $1,770,000, including a $15,000 signing bonus, $140,000 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $590,000. Browning didn't stay with the Vikings for the duration of his contract, and he earned $452,800 during his spell with the franchise.

Browning later joined the Cincinnati Bengals and has steadily climbed up the ranks with the perennial Super Bowl contenders. Ahead of the 2023 season, Browning signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bengals to serve as Joe Burrow's backup. In total, he has earned $1,262,533 during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jake Browning's NFL timeline

Jake Browning came into the NFL on the back of a very successful college football career with the Washington Huskies. Browning was the school's all-time passing leader and had a few admirers in the NFL as the 2019 draft approached.

However, he went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft and was promptly signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Thus began a circle of getting waived and being signed to practice squads from April 2019 till August 2021.

Following his release ahead of the 2021 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals signed Browning to their practice squad. Browning stayed mainly with the practice squad until the 2023 preseason when he battled veteran QB Trevor Siemian for the backup QB job behind Joe Burrow. Browning came out tops and entered 2023 as a second-string quarterback for the first time in his professional football career.

Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in November 2023, and due to that, Browning has been named the starter for the remainder of the season.