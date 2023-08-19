Jake Browning contract: Comparing Bengals QB’s salary with Jake Luton

Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning is on a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bengals. The Washington University alum signed his contract ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

On the other hand, his Carolina Panthers counterpart, Jake Luton, will earn $1,010,000 on his one-year contract. The Oregon State University alum also signed a one-year contract with the Panthers.

Here's a look at how Browning and Luton have fared so far in the NFL:

Jake Browning's NFL career timeline

Browning played his college football for the Washington Huskies. He was a decent starter for the side, putting up solid numbers across his college career.

Browning declared for the draft after the conclusion of the 2018 college football season. He went undrafted but was promptly picked up by the Minnesota Vikings.

Browning was a practice squad player with the Vikings, and he never took to the Gridiron before being waived by the team on August 31, 2021.

The Cincinnati Bengals then signed Browning on September 7, 2021, and immediately added to the practice squad. He hopes to make the main roster in 2023 and get his first minutes of proper NFL action.

Jake Luton's NFL career timeline

On the other hand, Jake Luton made a name for himself, balling out for the Oregon State Ducks. The Jacksonville Jaguars picked him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luton played in three regular-season games for the Jaguars, putting up a stat line of two touchdowns, six interceptions and 473 passing yards. He also added one ground touchdown for good measure. However, he was released by the Jaguars on August 31, 2021, as part of the final roster cuts.

Luton has been on the roster of numerous NFL teams since then. However, he has not appeared on the field since his rookie season. He enters 2023 as a member of the Carolina Panthers and hopes to add to his NFL stat line.

