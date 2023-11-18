Jake Browning fantasy outlook: Is Joe Burrow's backup QB an intriguing option?

Jake Browning was thrust into the Thursday Night Football spotlight after Joe Burrow’s wrist injury came to light. The Cincinnati Bengals did not indicate their starting quarterback’s condition on their Week 11 injury report. However, a clip showing Burrow in pain after attempting to throw summarized his agony.

After the game, the Bengals announced that Burrow would be out for the season, making Browning their starter. Their playoff hopes heavily depend on Browning’s performances in their last seven regular season games. But does Browning become a viable fantasy football option as his playing time increases?

Jake Browning’s Fantasy Outlook in 2023

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning

Browning does have the skill to lead an offense. He was a 2016 First Team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year when he had 3,430 yards and 43 touchdowns for the Washington Huskies. However, his NFL career hasn’t taken off since the Minnesota Vikings signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Since then, he was either in the practice squad, signed to a reserve/future contract, or a casualty in the final roster cuts. Joe Burrow's excellence gave Jake Browning no chance to have significant playing time.

However, he did reasonably well after Burrow’s injury during their Week 11 Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens. For the most part, he struggled in navigating a talented Bengals offense. But Browning capped off the game with a consolation touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase.

Joe Burrow’s backup tallied eight completions for 68 yards in the 34-20 defeat. While those are not eye-popping numbers, he showed capability in running the Cincinnati Bengals playbook. But making it work like how Burrow has done it since 2020 is another question.

Now at the helm, Jake Browning will have more chances to rack up passing yards and touchdowns. He will also have ten days to master their scheme even more to put everyone around him in positions to succeed. Browning will become an intriguing fantasy football option if he can replicate Burrow’s command, especially his passing accuracy.

Is Jake Browning a good pick in fantasy football?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning

Given the small sample size, it’s inconclusive to declare Jake Browning become a good fantasy football pick. Before the Week 11 Ravens game, he only had one attempt during their season-opening loss against the Cleveland Browns. Those were the only times he saw the field in a consequential game this season, and he didn’t play at all in 2021 and 2022.

Therefore, monitoring his performance is the best fantasy football approach for Browning. After all, increased playing time doesn’t necessarily mean a player will perform well. Hence, his Week 12 display against the Pittsburgh Steelers will determine if he’s a good pick.

However, he has talented teammates that will help him succeed. Aside from Chase, Tee Higgins’ return gives him more options in the passing game. Likewise, Browning has developed excellent chemistry with Trenton Irwin during the Baltimore game. Joe Mixon can also be a pass-catching threat once Cincinnati’s receiving corps returns to full health.

While he hasn’t shown enough to merit inclusion in any fantasy football roster, Browning is worth the stash only if you have someone to cut. Otherwise, grab him from the waiver wire the moment he becomes available in your league, preferably after their home game versus the Steelers.