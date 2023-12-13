Jake Browning vs Russell Wilson, Start 'em Sit 'em: Fantasy Outlook for QBs in Week 15

Russell Wilson and Jake Browning sit on different ends of the quarterback spectrum.

One is a former Super Bowl champion and multiple-time Pro Bowler, who has somewhat regained his footing after a disastrous first season with the Denver Broncos. The other is a career backup who was thrust into the forefront of the Cincinnati Bengals after the NFL's highest-paid player, Joe Burrow, suffered a season-ending wrist injury in November.

Surely, fantasy football matchups cannot get any more lopsided than this.

Is Jake Browning a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Jake Browning aims vs the Indianapolis Colts

Throughout training camp, Jake Browning fought (and eventually defeated) Trevor Siemian for the right to sit behind Joe Burrow. He did that for most of the season but in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, all that changed.

The NFL's most lucrative man tore a ligament in his wrist and just like that, the former Minnesota Viking found himself playing heavy minutes. Initially struggling to adjust, Browning lost that game and his first start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he has since come into his own, defeating the AFC South's Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts.

That streak puts him at a career-best QB #17 with 16.4 points, as the Cincinnati Bengals look to make it three in a row against the Minnesota Vikings.

Is Russell Wilson a good fantasy pick in 2023?

Russell Wilson throws a pass vs the Los Angeles Chargers

1-5.

That was the record that Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos had around mid-October. Many were questioning the team's hiring of Sean Payton, calling him "outdated" and "past his prime", among others.

But since then, they have gone 6-1, including a five-win streak that was highlighted by a win over defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field, after which they played Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" for further insult.

This puts Wilson at QB #11 with 18 points, ahead of their next assignment: the Detroit Lions, who have cemented themselves as the NFC North's new overlords.

Whom should I start with between Jake Browning and Russell Wilson?

Jake Browning vs. Russell Wilson fantasy stats comparison

In one of the most lopsided comparisons done on the Start/Sit Optimizer, Russell Wilson completely routs Jake Browning.

Every single one of the Bengal's stats reads "0.0" — a testament to the shocking nature of his elevation. Fantasy footballers are more likely to stick with what they already know, and the Bronco delivers that familiarity.

But if Wilson loses and Browning wins, maybe it is time for a reevaluation.