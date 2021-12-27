Jake Paul reveals his favorite NFL player, and it's NOT Tom Brady

Jake Paul and his brother Logan have created a media empire that has now jumped into the sports world. Jake Paul has launched a professional boxing career and his recent win over Tyron Woodley has him thinking about what could be next.

Paul maintains a consistent online presence, and that means saying some questionable things. His latest head-turning statement, made alongside brother Logan on the show Impaulsive, involves something about wanting to bring his talents to the NFL.

That is obviously a bold claim, but nothing too out there from the loudest of the Paul brothers.

On the show, the topic of Jake's favorite player also came up. Does a legend like Tom Brady occupy that spot in his heart? Or maybe Patrick Mahomes?

Paul had this to say on the subject:

“I like Myles. I have nothing against him, he’s an amazing player.”

The Myles he is referring to here is Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. That is relevant because Garrett provided a great quote earlier this year about what would happen if he showed up in a ring against Jake's brother, Logan.

BetOnline.ag @betonline_ag 👀 Myles Garrett says that he could beat the brakes off of Logan Paul.



What do you think the opening odds would be for this fight? 👀 Myles Garrett says that he could beat the brakes off of Logan Paul.What do you think the opening odds would be for this fight? https://t.co/tVYxGEqEyG

The Paul brothers hail from Westlake, Ohio; so they seem to be retaining their Browns fandom. Choosing Garrett as a favorite player is a safe choice, too, given his dominance in the NFL.

Jake Paul reveals his NFL intentions

Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley - Weigh-in

On Logan Paul's Impaulsive show, Jake Paul said he thought he could play safety in the NFL as that was the position he played in high school.

"I want to go to the NFL after this," Paul said. "Like, legitimately, just to play like safety and just deck people."

Paul added that he would like to join the Browns. The team is certainly going to pass on the offer, but it should be pointed out that Paul has willed himself into the spotlight in the boxing world; and perhaps he can get in a game or two in a semi-professional football league. Like he said, he would draw great ratings.

Naming Garrett as his favorite player may also come across as a peace offering from the Paul brothers. Neither of the two would want to get in the boxing ring with Garrett. The Browns defender looks like he is sculpted out of marble and is one of the most powerful athletes in the NFL. It would not take much training for him to take on either of the Paul brothers in the ring.

Overtime @overtime Y’all tryna see JAKE PAUL IN THE NFL 🧐 @jakepaul Y’all tryna see JAKE PAUL IN THE NFL 🧐 @jakepaul https://t.co/EaF6Wz7bKg

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, as the NFL approaches the postseason, any conversation involving a YouTuber turned pro-boxer can be saved for the offseason or training camp.

Edited by Piyush Bisht