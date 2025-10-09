Jakobi Meyers or Calvin Ridley or Cooper Kupp Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored for Week 6

Jakobi Meyers and Calvin Ridley were each a bright spot for a terrible team in 2024, hitting over a thousand yards with the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans respectively.

Ad

This season, they are looking like that again, hitting over 200 yards even as their teams are mired at 1-4. And one of them will win for the second time.

Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp has had a modest start to life as a Seattle Seahawk, hitting 200 yards across his first five games in the Pacific Northwest. He will aim for another strong showing at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who among them will have the best showing?

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jakobi Meyers or Calvin Ridley or Cooper Kupp: Fantasy Football Preview

Jakobi Meyers

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

A look at Meyers' fantasy stats reveals a depressing outlook. After a solid start at the Patriots that saw him come .3 points shy of double digits, he saw his output gradually decrease over the next three games - 6.8 vs. the Chargers, 6.3 at the Commanders, and 3.0 against the Chicago Bears.

Ad

Then came a visit to the Colts. He managed to have only 3.2 points and saw his ranking plummet to 65. The hope is that he can only go back up and regain the form that made him deadly in 2024.

Calvin Ridley

Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Ridley was among the biggest gainers in Week 5. Having entered the game at the Arizona Cardinals ranked a measly 62, he had his best performance to date, covering a monstrous 131 yards on just five catches. The result was a 13.1-point haul that propelled him 50 spots all the way to a weekly finish of 12.

Ad

And he could have a repeat against the Raiders, who have one of the weaker cornerback rooms in the NFL despite having safeties Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Eric Stokes has clearly been trying his best, but the rest of the corps leaves much to be desired.

Cooper Kupp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Kupp has been middling in his first five games as a Seahawk. His best performance was in a win at the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he came a point shy of ten after covering 90 yards.

Ad

He did show some improvement in a loss against Tampa Bay, scoring 5.9 points off a 59-yard performance. The Jacksonville Jaguars, however, are looking like the best defensive team in 2025, and they have ways to stop him.

Whom should I start: Jakobi Meyers or Calvin Ridley or Cooper Kupp?

Jakobi Meyers or Calvin Ridley or Cooper Kupp Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored for Week 6

The Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer thinks Jakobi Meyers will have the best performance among the three in Week 5.

While he has been consistently bad in the last two games, his quarterback Geno Smith has not helped his case, throwing nine interceptions against six touchdowns as opposing pass rushes have sapped his confidence. But against a similarly bad team whose pass rush has become lackluster, he may have a chance to finally explode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.