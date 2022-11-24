Jakobi Meyers and Christian Watson fantasy outlook Week 12

Jakobi Meyers and Christian Watson are wide receivers for the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers, respectively. While both have had moments of excellence, they haven't consistently produced at a level that makes them starters in fantasy football. Most of the time, these two may be streamed based on their matches or benched since they might have a significant impact.

Last week, the Packers lost against the Tennessee Titans after defeating the Cowboys in their Week 10 game. Their 31-28 win against the Cowboys marked a revival of hope in Green Bay and the breakout of rookie Christian Watson, who scored three touchdowns off four receptions for 107 yards.

In the last game, the Titans defeated the Packers 27-17. Watson had four receptions for 48 yards and scored two touchdowns. He was the only player to score a touchdown from the Packers side.

The New England Patriots, on the other hand, are on a roll after winning three back-to-back games. In their last game, the Patriots defeated the New York Jets 10-3 and claimed the third spot in the AFC East. Jakobi Meyers had four receptions on six targets for 52 yards without a touchdown.

With both performing in Week 12, this could be the time to start one. We recommend that you start Christian Watson in Week 12. Here's why.

Why Christian Watson is a better fantasy pick in Week 11 than Jakobi Meyers

With Romeo Doubs doubtful and Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard questionable this week, the Packers will lean on Christian Watson. Watson is entirely healthy and will be the focal point of the Green Bay passing game. A matchup against the Minnesota Vikings could be promising, but they are one of the strongest teams this season.

Meyers will be playing the upcoming Week 12 game against the best team of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are on a winning streak, but this could be a tough matchup for an offense that hasn't played to its potential in the 2022 season.

Both players will compete against equally strong teams, so a comparison can be made on their past performances. Watson and Meyers are performing at the same level and have accumulated 62.5 and 67.8 fantasy points, respectively, this season.

Watson has been in good form, especially in the last two games. He has had eight receptions on 14 targets for 155 yards and scored five touchdowns in the previous two fixtures.

For Week 12, we recommend starting with Christian Watson, who will be the focal point and get more targets from Aaron Rodgers. Also, you will earn more fantasy points if he continues to score touchdowns.

