Jakobi Meyers or D.K. Metcalf Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for WRs explored

Jakobi Meyers and D.K. Metcalf will lead their respective teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season. They are two of the best wide receivers in the league and enter the third week of competition with high expectations.

The Raiders (1-1) will face off against the 2024 NFC runners-up, the Washington Commanders, while the Steelers (1-1) will clash against the New England Patriots to try to improve to 2-1.

They are strong options for fantasy managers this week, but only one should get the start.

Jakobi Meyers vs. D.K. Metcalf: Who should you start?

Jakobi Meyers fantasy outlook for Week 3

Despite having second-year tight end Brock Bowers sharing touches with him, Jakobi Meyers leads the Raiders in targets (22), receptions (14) and yards (165) to start the season. While he hasn't scored a touchdown yet, Meyers picked things up where he left off last season. He will go against a Commanders team that has allowed 460 yards passing, which could be a positive matchup for Meyers.

After a career year in 2024, where he posted 87 catches for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns, Meyers is one of the Raiders' biggest weapons and should continue to thrive for the rest of the season. Geno Smith has had a shaky start to the season, but if he finds his rhythm, Meyers could feast.

Metcalf has the edge over Meyers.

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, D.K. Metcalf is the best option this week.

D.K. Metcalf fantasy outlook for Week 3

D.K. Metcalf is in an even better position compared to Meyers. The seven-year veteran arrived in Pittsburgh to be Aaron Rodgers' go-to guy, but he's still adapting. Even so, he leads the team in targets (13), ranks second in yards passing (103) and receptions (seven). He's getting there and the Patriots duel could help him take another step.

Christian Gonzalez returned to practice on Wednesday, which is major for New England, but after recovering from a hamstring injury, he couldn't be at his best against a physical wideout like Metcalf.

Jakobi Meyers vs. D.K. Metcalf final verdict

The quality difference between the Commanders and Patriots should give a clue as to who may be the most difficult opponent this week. Metcalf appears to be reaching his best form and Sunday's game could be the turning point of his tenure with the Pittsburgh.

