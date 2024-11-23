Jakobi Meyers or Deebo Samuel Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Jakobi Meyers and Deebo Samuel can lead the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers, respectively, to a major win against two difficult opponents. The Raiders will clash against the Denver Broncos in an AFC West duel, while the Niners will visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Coming off discreet performances, Meyers and Samuel carry pressure entering these games. If you're a fantasy manager wondering which player should start this week, check out our analysis.

Is Jakobi Meyers a good pick for fantasy football Week 12?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jakobi Meyers had five total touches against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, shared between four receptions for 28 passing yards and a rushing attempt that gained 20 yards. The Raiders couldn't find success against Tua Tagovailoa and Co., losing 34-19 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Trending

The Broncos have allowed 125.64 receiving yards to wide receivers, which isn't a good sign for Meyers. More than that, they've allowed 14.91 fantasy points, including 15.0 against the Falcons last week.

Is Deebo Samuel a good pick for fantasy football Week 12?

Deebo Samuel had a similar performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11's 20-17 loss. The veteran caught four passes for 22 receiving yards and one rush attempt for -1 yards.

Samuel and Co. will face a defensive unit that has allowed 135.0 receiving yards and 18.60 fantasy points to wide receivers. They're coming off allowing 16.0 fantasy points against the Chicago Bears receivers who played under a new offensive coordinator.

Whenever the Packers and 49ers clash, fans see a high-flying game. This game should follow that line under normal circumstances, but without Brock Purdy starting, the Niners are in a complex position.

Jakobi Meyers or Deebo Samuel: Who should I start?

Both players are expected to have solid games and surpass the 10-point threshold on Sunday, but Deebo Samuel is the one you should start, per our Who Should I Start tool.

Pick Samuel over Meyers

Projected fantasy stats

Samuel gets the edge over Meyer with 14.3 projected points against 13.9. He should get the advantage on the ground with a projection of 14.8 rushing yards against 0.5 from Meyers. When it comes to receptions, Meyers is expected to record 5.3 against 3.8 from Samuel, but the 49ers star would only record 2.0 less than his counterpart.

The rushing yards would be the difference-maker in this matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.