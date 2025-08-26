  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jakobi Meyers Landing Spots: Top 5 teams that should target WR after trade request

Jakobi Meyers Landing Spots: Top 5 teams that should target WR after trade request

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 26, 2025 00:50 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Jakobi Meyers wants out of Sin City.

Ad

On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was reported to have requested a trade amid a failure to secure a long-term extension. He had registered career-highs in receptions (87) and receiving yards (1,027) in 2024, proving himself a rare bright spot for a terrible team and elevating his value.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the wake of this news, here are five teams that should covet his services.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

5 potential trade destinations for Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

5) New England Patriots

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

Meyers began his career with the New England Patriots in 2019. He rose from an undrafted free agent to quasi-WR1 on a squad that was struggling for relevance in the post-Tom Brady era.

Ad

Fast forward to two and a half years after his initial departure, and that team is looking to be on an upswing under Mike Vrabel. But with Stefon Diggs having been the subject of various rumors about his commitment to the franchise, maybe they need someone who can both complement him on the field and contain him off it.

4) New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Training Camp - Source: Getty
New Orleans Saints Training Camp - Source: Getty

Chris Olave stands mostly alone in a New Orleans Saints squad that is still dealing with the aftermath of Derek Carr's retirement. Brandin Cooks has returned, but it is still unknown whether he will be the same man who helped the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl in the 2018 season.

Ad

Then, there is Jakobi Meyers. He managed to hit a thousand yards with Gardner, Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder as his quarterbacks, so who is to say he cannot do the same with an arguably equally bad (if not worse) rotation of Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener?

3) New York Jets

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

The New York Jets have a potential superstar in Garrett Wilson. Allen Lazard is expected to partner him in the backfield - a surprising notion considering he had been a cut candidate in the wake of his fellow ex-Packer Aaron Rodgers' departure.

Ad

Darren Mougey should still be wise to ditch Lazard if it means getting a quality piece like Meyers. Wilson, Meyers, Breece Hall, and Mason Taylor - that is quite the corps for Justin Fields and one that could end American pro sports' longest active playoff drought if everything clicks.

2) New York Giants

New England Patriots v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
New England Patriots v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

The New York Giants surely can only go up after a nightmare 2024 season that saw them release Daniel Jones before he could reach the halfway point of his four-year, $160-millions extension.

Ad

One of the few bright spots from that time was then-rookie wideout Malik Nabers, who broke all sorts of league and franchise records. Now, entering his sophomore year, he needs more veteran guidance to truly expand his game - and Jakobi Meyers could provide it to him.

1) Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty

The Denver Broncos already have a solid corps of JK Dobbins, Courtland Sutton, and Evan Engram for Bo Nix to work with. However, they could use another proven thousand-yard wideout to make their offense truly high-octane.

John Spytek is unlikely to trade Meyers to a divisional rival, but if it can net him some good draft picks, he should take the bait.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications