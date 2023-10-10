Jakobi Meyers salary: How much will Raiders WR earn in 2023?

Jakobi Meyers has gotten off to a solid start in the 2023 NFL season. The Las Vegas Raiders wideout has racked up 274 yards and three touchdowns on 25 receptions across four games.

Meyers joined the Raiders in the offseason and is expected to play an important role for the team if Las Vegas wants to qualify for the playoffs this campaign.

As per Spotrac, Meyers signed a three-year, $33,000,000 contract with the Raiders this offseason. The deal included a $5,500,000 signing bonus and $21,000,000 in guaranteed money.

Meyers is reportedly on course to earn a base salary of $1,080,000 in 2023. He will also receive a restructuring bonus of $3,920,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000.

Jakobi Meyers' NFL stats this season

According to reports, Jackobi Meyers is worth an estimated $6 million as of 2023. He has already made a small fortune thanks to his career in the NFL.

The wideout is currently in his fifth year in the big league and is plying his trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Meyers also signed an endorsement deal with Invisalign that has helped boost his net worth.

Meyers was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The receiver went on to become a key member of the team's offense for four years.

During his time in New England, Meyers racked up 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns on 235 receptions across 60 games. He had his best season with the Patriots in 2022, with 67 receptions for 804 yards and six touchdowns.

Meyers joined the Raiders this offseason and has already become a critical component of their offense. The receiver has formed a strong partnership with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the duo will be essential to Las Vegas' hopes of qualifying for the playoffs this campaign.