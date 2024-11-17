Jakobi Meyers or Josh Downs Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs

Jakobi Meyers and Josh Downs are living in similar worlds. Although their teams are in the middle of a disappointing season, they are the respective number two receivers and, for fantasy football purposes, they are still valuable. With the playoffs approaching, making the right choice between the two could be the difference.

Is Jakobi Meyers a good pick in Week 11?

The Las Vegas Raiders will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. With Gardner Minshew once again playing quarterback, Meyers could be in for a good game. He's their leading wide receiver with 430 yards, although rookie tight end Brock Bowers still holds more yards (580).

Meyers is also coming from a 8-105 receiving yards performance in Las Vegas' last game.

However, the Dolphins are the fourth team that has allowed the least receiving yards this season, with a strong defensive unit. With Jalen Ramsey following him throughout the game, the receiver could be in for a long day.

Is Josh Downs a good pick in Week 11?

Although Alec Pierce (516) has more receiving yards than Downs (483) in 2024, he's the de facto number one receiver, as a more consistent player and with more targets (66 to 40). He doesn't have the same big play ability, but for points-per-reception (PPR) leagues, he turns into a great option.

The Colts will return to Anthony Richardson as their quarterback, and his inconsistency comes with some big plays every game. Downs scored no touchdowns in the two games where Joe Flacco started for Indianapolis, and he could return to the end zone now that Richardson is back.

Whom should I start between Jakobi Meyers and Josh Downs in Week 11?

Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer

Our Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer puts the Colts receiver ahead by a good margin, counting on one more projected reception and more than ten projected yards for him.

None of these guys are big-play threats, but their consistency bodes well for fantasy football purposes as WR3 players. The Colts will play the Jets, who allow the second least receiving yards in 2024. Our projection is based on PPR leagues, giving the advantage to the Indianapolis player.

