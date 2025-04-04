Jalen Milroe NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Alabama QB

Jalen Milroe is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He is a true dual-threat and excelled as a rusher during his college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. This includes rushing for 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns across his final two seasons.

Ad

He has also demonstrated inconsistencies and inefficiencies as a passer, which makes him more of a Day 2 prospect in the upcoming draft, based on his current projections. Last year featured six quarterbacks selected across the first 12 picks of the draft, so it's still possible he goes in the first round, but that currently appears unlikely.

An ideal landing spot for Milroe would be a team where he can develop his game as a passer before being expected to be a starter. He fits best with a team that already has a quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, but also needs to start planning for their future at the position.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All things considered, the New York Giants may be his best overall landing spot this year. Head coach Brian Daboll has been well-known for using his quarterbacks in the rushing game, including during his time working with Josh Allen and Daniel Jones. This is where Jalen Milroe shines the brightest, so the pairing makes a ton of sense.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Giants have been active in addressing their quarterback situation during the offseason, including signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston during the free agency period.

Ad

Having veterans on their roster would theoretically allow them to develop Milroe as a prospect without having to be a starter right away. This may be the best overall situation for both sides.

Giants draft outlook if they target Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe

The New York Giants currently own the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While they could be targeting one of the top quarterbacks, such as Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, potentially picking Jalen Milroe later on gives them more flexibility with their first-round pick.

Ad

The Giants have the 34th overall pick in the second round, as well as two third-rounders, so Milroe could be on their radar on day two. If this is the case, they can instead target one of the top overall prospects in a different position with their third-overall pick.

Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter would presumably be among their top options in this situation. This may be their best-case scenario for improving their current roster, while also building for the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!