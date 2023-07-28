Jalen Ramsey injury: 3 free agent CBs Dolphins should target to fill void of 6x Pro Bowler

Bad news for Miami Dolphins fans: Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the team's headline acquisition of the offseason, has torn a muscle in his knee and must undergo surgery, which could potentially end his first season in Florida before it has even begun.

After an initial report by Adam Schefter, Tom Pelissero revealed said injury to be a meniscal tear:

Tom Pelissero



Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. #Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey is expected to miss at least six to eight weeks because of a meniscus injury that will require surgery, per source.Doctors will determine whether to remove the meniscus or repair it, which would be a much longer recovery. pic.twitter.com/UunjoutZrg

Cameron Wolfe later added that the injury occurred when Ramsey was covering a pass meant for Tyreek Hill:

Cameron Wolfe



He grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Trainers evaluated him for a bit on the sideline then he hobbled on cart.

Despite still having fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard and mid-2022 acquisition Bradley Chubb at their disposal, the Dolphins must regroup now and seek other options at CB while he heals. And these three may be the best at filling in.

3) Xavier Rhodes

Xavier Rhodes was born in Miami

This list begins with a potential homecoming. Born in the Miami area, attended Florida State, and initially played for the Minnesota Vikings. Sound familiar?

Many people will initially assume that person to be former running back Dalvin Cook, but Xavier Rhodes also fits the bill. Besides his Floridian ties, he is also accomplished in his own right - three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections (in the same year!), and an NFC Championship Game appearance. And the Dolphins may want to consider that.

2) Malcolm Butler

Malcolm Butler has prior history with the Dolphins

Despite initially retiring in 2021, Malcolm Butler later retracted it the following year to rejoin the New England Patriots - the team he helped to two Super Bowl wins in three appearances. But he was cut before even playing a snap.

Then the Miami Dolphins worked him in the middle of 2022 - but nothing came of it. However, they can always revisit that brief dalliance and turn it into something fruitful, especially with Jalen Ramsey likely gone for the foreseeable future.

1) Chris Harris Jr.

Chris Harris Jr. was last seen with the New Orleans Saints

Speaking of Super Bowl winners, Chris Harris Jr. is another cornerback who has proven himself on the field. A member of the "No-Fly Zone", he and former college teammate Aqib Talib were every receiver's nightmare, as they shut down passing offenses with their covering ability, helping the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

And heading into the offseason, he wants one more ring. He told the Denver Gazette:

"I want to wait and see what team has a great chance to win a Super Bowl and then try to hop on with them."

The Dolphins would surely fit that bill, but losing Ramsey was not what they expected. Harris and his hunger may fit in nicely with the team.