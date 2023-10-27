Jalen Ramsey injury update: Latest on Dolphins CB for Week 8

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has yet to play this season due to a knee injury he sustained during training camp.

After being placed on the IR to begin the season, the Dolphins activated the practice window for Ramsey, so what is his status for Week 8?

Jalen Ramsey injury update

Jalen Ramsey underwent meniscus surgery on his left knee on July 28 and was expected to miss the first couple of months of the NFL season. Originally, Ramsey was thought to be out until November or December, but the Dolphins activated his 21-day practice window last week.

Once the practice window was activated, the Dolphins have 21 days to activate him to the active roster or he will need to remain on the IR for the remainder of the season.

After nearly two weeks, Ramsey has reportedly been looking good in practice, but his comeback is still six weeks ahead of schedule. However, ESPN did report this week that Ramsey is in line to play on Sunday, which Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was surprised by.

"I mean, if ESPN reported it. I just always find it interesting when I get that. There’s no judgment (with ESPN’s report). I think Jalen had a great practice week, henceforth he got scout team player of the week on defense and was in a camo jersey on Friday.

"So not in the business of crystal balls, specifically with guys returning from injury, so we’ll take that a day at a time to make sure we don’t get ahead of ourselves. When he’s ready to go – he can’t help himself, he will let me know.”

Ramsey has been limited in practice this week and is unlikely to play just yet.

What happened to Jalen Ramsey?

Jalen Ramsey tore his meniscus in his left knee during a practice in July. After undergoing a full surgery, it was reported he would be out until December.

Ramsey has since been rehabbing his knee but was able to return to practice last week, much earlier than expected.

When will Jalen Ramsey return?

Originally, it was thought that Jalen Ramsey would return in December, but he appears to be well ahead of schedule.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this week that Ramsey would be playing on Sunday against the New England Patriots in his Miami Dolphins debut. However, Ramsey took to social media to shut those reports down.

"So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me... mfs don't care about being right, they care about being first in today's media. That's sad."

"Full transparency, there’s a CHANCE that I can play this Sunday, but that decision genuinely isn’t made yet so that is news to me just like it is to y’all lol. I have to go through a whole process to feel GREAT enough to play. I won’t play if I feel any less than GREAT.

"I’m a glass half full type guy tho so I’m claiming a great two days for my body in hopes to turn up come Sunday. I musta looked good in practice today."

As of right now, if Jalen Ramsey does play on Sunday it likely will be in a limited role. It does seem more likely that the cornerback will take another week or two of practice to get back into the groove and be fully ready to play.

