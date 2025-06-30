Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith vs. Minkah Fitzpatrick trade winners: Which team came out on top?

Jalen Ramsey has been reportedly seeking a trade during the 2025 NFL offseason, and the rumors recently became a reality. He was officially dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers along with Jonnu Smith in a trade that sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins.

The blockbuster deal also included the Dolphins receiving a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft in exchange for a seventh-rounder. The move follows a trend for the Steelers this offseason of adding veterans as they look to get closer to competing for a Super Bowl, such as signing Aaron Rodgers in free agency and also trading for DK Metcalf in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Dolphins received decent value in return for sending two veteran difference-makers to Pittsburgh, but at least in the short term, it appears that the Steelers won this trade. They added another weapon on both sides of the football, which significantly improves their overall outlook for the upcoming 2025 season.

Jalen Ramsey trade is a win for Steelers

Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey has been one of the best overall defensive backs in the entire NFL during his nine seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times, including with three different teams, to go with his three first-team All-Pro selections. He also won a Super Bowl ring during his time with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Miami Dolphins.

The veteran brings a proven history of elite production and playoff experience, which could be particularly useful for the Steelers. They are seeking to get out of the first round of the playoffs in this coming season and Ramsey can potentially help them do so on what has already been one of the best defenses in the NFL before his arrival.

They also added another much-needed weapon on offense with Jonnu Smith, who is coming off a breakout season with the Dolphins. He set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards on his way to his first Pro Bowl selection.

Pass-catchers were certainly an area of need for the Steelers, despite acquiring DK Metcalf this year. They also moved on from George Pickens and are relatively thin at wide receiver, so adding another receiving threat from the tight end position should benefit their offense as a whole. They appear to have been successful in supplementing the addition of Aaron Rodgers, and by also adding Jalen Ramsey, this trade is a win for them.

