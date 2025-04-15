Jalen Ramsey landing spots: 5 teams who should trade for Dolphins CB

Jalen Ramsey has spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but that is rumored to potentially be coming to an end. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero recently reported that the two sides have mututally agreed to seek a trade during the offseason.

Ad

The star defensive back is currently the third-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL at $24.1 million in AAV. This makes him an expensive acquisition in the trade market, but he could make a major impact for a team in need at the position. If the Dolphins do in fact deal Ramsey this year, here are five of his best landing spots.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Ramsey landing spots amid trade rumors with Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#5 - Arizona Cardinals

Ad

The Arizona Cardinals have been clearly focusing on improving their defense during the offseason, including signing veterans Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell. They still have a major need to upgrade their cornerbacks, so Jalen Ramsey makes sense as a potential target. This would also provide them more flexibility in the 2025 NFL Draft to address other positions.

#4 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers freed up pleny of cap space during the offseason by moving on from Deebo Samuel and Charvarius Ward, among others. Ward's departure creates a hole at their cornerback position, so Ramsey could potentially be on their radar. They are coming off of a disappointing season and may be looking to make a splash to help them to bounce back.

Ad

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are in the middle of a rebuild, but they currently lack star power and established veterans to help them in theb short-term. They began addressing this by adding Stefon Diggs on offense and Jalen Ramsey could potentially do the same for their defense. They also have the most available cap space in the entire NFL, so they have room to make a big move.

Ad

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly met with several cornerbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class as they are apparently seeking for upgrade at the position. They could potentiall pivot to the trade market and acquire Ramsey instead of a rookie prospect. Adding hiom to their current roster with Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum would theoretically give them an elite trio.

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are welcoming in a new era after signing Pete Carroll to take over as their head coach. Carroll has been known to prioritize defense, so it's likely that he will want to improve their cornerbacks, which is arguably their weakest current position. Jalen Ramsey can potentially solve this problem and they can afford him with the second-most cap space in the NFL currently.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.