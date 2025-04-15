Jalen Ramsey replacements: 3 players Dolphins must target in 2025 NFL Draft to fill void of 7x Pro Bowl CB

On Tuesday, NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey have agreed to look into trade possibilities for the standout cornerback. If they find a trade partner, Ramsey will end his two-year relationship with the Dolphins this offseason.
The seven-time Pro Bowl corner was traded to Miami by the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. If the Dolphins trade Ramsey to another team, it will mean the third occasion he has been traded in his career.
Ramsey's potential departure from Miami would necessitate more urgent attention to the cornerback position than it now requires. Additionally, this might make it more likely that the Dolphins will select a cornerback with their first-round pick.
Here, we'll examine three cornerbacks the Dolphins might select later this month to replace Jalen Ramsey.
Cornerback prospects the Dolphins can draft to replace Jalen Ramsey
1) Will Johnson, Michigan
The Miami Dolphins may need to acquire more than one cornerback before the 2025 season, having already released Kendall Fuller and potentially losing Jalen Ramsey. Will Johnson of Michigan is one candidate the team should give serious consideration to.
Johnson was one of the best corners in college before a turf toe injury prematurely ended his 2024 season and somewhat hurt his draft stock.
Johnson is still regarded as a highly-rated talent and has the potential to start in the NFL because of his ability to contain wideouts in one-on-one coverage. Miami will probably have to select Johnson with their first-round pick at No. 13 overall if they are serious about acquiring him. Even if Ramsey is still with the team in 2025, Johnson might start opposite the veteran right away.
2) Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Shavon Revel is a fantastic long-armed tackler who could easily replace Jalen Ramsey for the Miami Dolphins. He has a quick play speed and is intelligent and combative. He also possesses all the qualities of an NFL lockdown cornerback when healthy and at his peak.
Since Revel is recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of action for most of the 2024 season, his health is the main cause for concern going into the draft. Revel, however, was considered a top-15 pick when healthy, even though he didn't attend a powerhouse college.
3) Jahdae Barron, Texas
Jahdae Barron had an impressive season in college in 2024, leading Texas to the College Football Playoff with 67 total tackles, one sack, five interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
Barron also showed off his excellent skills at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, where he recorded a 1.50-second 10-yard split and a 4.39-second 40-yard dash time. He is among the few cornerbacks in this draft class with genuine versatility, having recorded numerous snaps in the slot during 2022 and 2023 before predominantly assuming the role of an outside cornerback in 2024.
Rookies in the NFL often need time to adapt, but Barron might be a perfect fit for the Dolphins' fundamental defense strategy.
