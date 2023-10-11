Jamaal Williams injury update: Latest on Saints RB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Jamaal Williams became an extremely popular fantasy football target when he opened the 2023 NFL season as the New Orleans Saints' starting running back. When he initially joined the Saints, he was expected to be a part of a deep committee, but cirumstances changed when their other running backs were faced with injuries and suspensions.

Unfotunately for his fantasy manager, as well as the Saints, Williams suffered a severe hamstring injury during their Week 2 game. Making things even worse, he was forced to take a trip to the official injured reserve list, requiring him to miss a minimum of four games.

Jamaal Williams injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jamaal Williams

Considering a trade for Cooper Kupp? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

The New Orleans Saints initially placed Jamaal Williams on the injured reserve list ahead of their Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Per the official NFL rules for placing players on the list, Williams would be required to miss at least four games. This means he will be ineligible to play in Week 6 against the Houston Texans it will be his required fourth game of inactivity.

Also Read: Jamaal Williams Fantasy Outlook

The Saints have reported that Williams is making progress in his recovery from his hamstring injury, but they are unclear on when exactly he will be able to return.

His first allowable opportunity to return to their roster will come in Week 7 for a showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. They will likely monitor his progress before making a decision on his potential availability.

Before replacing Williams in fantasy football lineups, make sure to consult the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

What happened to Jamaal Williams?

Williams injury

The Saints named Williams their starting running back prior to Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. His workload was expected to be massive, making him an attractive fantasy football target, especially after leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season with the Detroit Lions.

His usage was strong to start the year, as expected, but a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers derailed his promising start.

Tony Jones took over for Williams in Week 2 when he was unable to complete the rest of the game. Without Williams, the Saints lost their next two games after beginning the year with a 2-0 record.

They are patiently awaiting his return, hoping he can bounce back after reaching the four-game minimum.

To buy low on Williams prior to his return from injury, make sure to reference the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

When will Jamaal Williams return?

Williams update

The first opportunity to return to the Saints' lineup will come in Week 7 against the Jaguars. While this will serve his required absence, it doesn't necessarily mean he will be activated.

The team is allowed to leave him on the injured list for as long as he needs to recover from his hamstring ailment. His practice activity during practice next week will give a better idea of his potential availability.

When Williams does inevitably return, his fantasy football outlook won't be quite as bright as it was when he opened the year as a starter.

Since his injury, both Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller have returned to the team. Kamar served his three-game suspension, while Miller overcame an injury of his own. The Saints now seemed destined for the dreaded committee approach to their backfield.

Unsure about whom to start for Broncos vs Chiefs? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make your life easier