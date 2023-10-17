Jamaal Williams injury update: Latest on Saints RB for Fantasy Football Week 7

Jamaal Williams could be active for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, with the running back set to return from the injured reserve and play for the first time since the Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.

This could be the first time that we see Jamaal Williams and Alvin Kamara on the field together, giving a fantastic 1-2 punch for the Saints offense.

Jamaal Williams injury update

The running back returned to practice and showed up on Monday's injured report as a limited participant, a normal designation due to his four-week absence. If he ramps up the amount of work he puts up in practice until Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, his status for the game could change.

One important detail is that Williams participated in practice, but he still hasn't been activated to the 53-man roster. The Saints should do so before he's eligible to play Thursday.

What happened to Jamaal Williams?

After the New Orleans Saints' Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers, the running back was placed on the injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the game. He had limited action against the Panthers, with only nine carries for 29 yards.

Williams had to be out for at least four games before he was eligible to return to action. The New Orleans Saints sit with a 3-3 record, only beating the New England Patriots during his absence.

When will Jamaal Williams return?

All signs point to a Week 7 return. The important caveat is that, with Kamara also back in the fold, Williams isn't required to shoulder a heavy workload as he eases his way back into playing.

He didn't have the greatest start to a season, rushing for 74 yards in 27 carries before going into the injured reserve. His return could see his production trend upwards on a lesser workload.

The New Orleans Saints will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19, opening Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Although the Jaguars are favorites and play at home, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable to play, which would make the Jaguars' job much harder.