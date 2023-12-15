Jamaal Williams injury update: Latest on Saints RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams has yet to have the best of seasons in 2023, and he's performing well below the standards he set in 2022. The BYU alum has yet to make the end zone this season, and that is one of the many issues facing the Saints' offense.

Furthermore, according to reports, Williams is dealing with an injury ahead of his side's Week 15 game. This article will look at the injury status, what happened to the veteran running back, and his potential return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Jamaal Williams Injury Update

According to New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen, Jamaal Williams was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury. This injury comes after Williams played against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.

During that game, Williams had 11 carries and rushed for 43 yards and zero touchdowns, with his touchdown search continuing into Week 15. At the moment, Alvin Kamara is the sole healthy running back on the Saints, as Kendre Miller is dealing with an ankle injury heading into Week 15.

What happened to Jamaal Williams?

Williams likely sustained the groin injury during his side's lopsided Week 14 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The former Detroit Lions RB enjoyed an increase in carries during the game, and his body is worse for wear.

Williams has performed well below his high standards this season and looks like a different player from last year. During the 2022 season, Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 17 games as a member of the Lions. The Saints brought him in as a high-volume compliment to Alvin Kamara, even though it's not been rosy so far in New Orleans.

When will Jamaal Williams return?

Williams was a limited participant in the last two Saints practice sessions, so it's not as if the BYU alum is out for the long run. Hence, barring any unforeseen events, Williams should be available for his team's Week 15 game against the New York Giants.

Williams could serve as a relief option for Alvin Kamara, especially if the Saints elect to operate a rushed first-game plan against Brian Daboll's team. It's bound to be an exciting contest, and Williams hopes to play a significant part.

