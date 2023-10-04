Jamaal Williams injury update: Latest on Saints RB for Week 5

Jamaal Williams opened the 2023 NFL season as the starting running back for the New Orleans Saints in his first year with the team. He was originally expected to be a part of a deep committee for the position, but circumstances with their other running backs elevated his role.

Unfortunately for the Saints, as well as his fantasy football managers, Williams suffered a hamstring injury during their Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. This resulted in him being placed on the injured reserve list, forcing him to miss at least four games. He will therefore be ineligible to play during their Week 5 game against the New England Patriots.

Jamaal Williams injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jamaal Williams

Confused about Brian Robinson Jr.'s trade value? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair return

When players are placed on the injured reserve list, it can often signal that they suffered a season-ending injury. Luckily for Jamaal Williams, this doesn't appear to be the case for his hamstring injury. He's expected to make a return to the New Orleans Saints at some point during the 2023 NFL season, but that won't come before Week 7.

Also Read: Jamaal Williams Fantasy Outlook

The offical rules of the injured reserve list requires that a player who is placed on it will be forced to miss a minimum of four games. Williams was placed on the list prior to their Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers, making him first eligible to get back on the football field in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Before replacing Williams in fantasy football lineups, make sure to consult the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

What happened to Jamaal Williams?

Williams injury

In his second game as the starting running back for the Saints in Week 2 against the Panthers, Williams was forced to leave early with a hamstring injury. In his absence, Tony Jones took over the lead back role. Williams joined a long list of missing running backs for the Saints, as rookie Kendre Miller began the season injured and Alvin Kamara was serving a three-game suspension.

The Saints still found a way to earn the victory against the Panthers, but have failed to win a game since then. This means that they are 2-0 in games that Williams starts, and 0-2 in games that he doesn't play. This obviously makes them eager to get him back. They will have to manage without him for at least two more games, before being eligible to return as soon as he's healthy enough to do so.

To buy low on Williams prior to his return from injury, make sure to reference the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

When will Jamaal Williams return?

Williams update

Williams is currently halfway through his required absence after being placed on the injured reserve list with a designation to return. This means that he will still be unavailable in Week 5, as well as Week 6, before first being eligible to return in Week 7. This doesn't necessarily mean that he will do so, as his health and recovery process will dictate when he's capable of returning.

The Saints, as well as Williams' fantasy football managers, are hoping he will be able to make his return after serving the minimum absence. His activity over the next couple of weeks, including his updates from the Saints practices, will give a better idea of where his recovery currently stands.

Still pondering whom to start for Bears vs Commanders? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer