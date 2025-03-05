Jamaal Williams landing spots: Top 5 teams that should pursue RB in 2025 NFL free agency

The Saints released Jamaal Williams ahead of the 2025 NFL free agency, which means that he is now free to sign with other teams. It marks a spectacular fall from grace for a player who not too long ago was the NFL touchdowns leader in 2022 with the Lions. He moved to New Orleans after that season in Detroit, where he broke the record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season that previously belonged to the great Barry Sanders.

However, his time with the Saints has not been productive. Playing behind a middling offense, he recorded less than 500 yards in two years and just two touchdowns. Teams might look at that as a function of wider offensive problems in New Orleans and give him a chance. Pickings might be slim, though, for a player who is turning 30 before the 2025 season begins.

2025 NFL free agency: RB Jamaal Williams landing spots

#5 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks' running back room needs some help. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet both contributed more than 500 yards, but overall, their team averaged less than 100 yards per game. They need to get a new offensive backfield threat who can provide a quick fix and pick up some reps, as well as add variety to the offense. Given Jamaal Williams' ability to be a threat close to the endzone, he might lessen the pressure on Geno Smith and their passing game.

#4 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had another miserable year, finishing bottom of the AFC West in which every other team made the playoffs. Their biggest issue is the quarterback position and they might address it in the draft or try to get a veteran like Aaron Rodgers. Letting Josh Jacobs go did not prove a great idea.

They recorded just 79.8 rushing yards per game last season and need someone to do better in the upcoming season. Getting Jamaal Williams might address that in the short term.

#3 - Denver Broncos

Jamaal Williams' tenure under Dennis Allen was not fruitful but he has an idea of the Saints' culture. Sean Payton was responsible for creating it and he might want someone like Jamaal Williams to come and help him out in Denver. The Broncos' rushing attack was not poor last year, but they had to use a combination of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Audric Estime to get those numbers.

Adding a savvy veteran like Jamaal Williams might help them not have to rotate so much in the offensive backfield.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys need a running back. This has been clear to anyone who watched Tony Pollard leave last offseason and saw Dallas respond by bringing back an ageing Ezekiel Elliott. They have other needs in the draft like getting help on the offensive line and might need to pinch another veteran running back to help them in 2025.

Jamaal Williams is the kind of player that Jerry Jones likes to bring back when others have given up on them. The former Lions star might just rediscover his form if he ends up with the Cowboys.

#1 - New York Giants

The Giants have requirements all over the place. Stop us if you have heard this before, but they let Saquon Barkley leave last offseason, only for him to shatter records and win the Super Bowl with the Eagles. New York is expected to be preoccupied with getting a starting quarterback, either through the draft or someone like Aaron Rodgers.

Jamaal Williams has experience playing with the veteran during his time in Green Bay and he might be a stopgap solution for a team that looks to be entering a rebuilding phase.

