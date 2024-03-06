Jamal Adams landing spots: Where should ex-Seahawks safety land in 2024 free agency?

The Seattle Seahawks have made the decision to release Jamal Adams. It marks the start of a new era under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The certainty of the Pete Carroll period is now over.

And Jamal Adams' record over the past two seasons has not been great. He has had injury issues that have limited him to 10 games in two seasons. He has zero interceptions in that period, zero sacks, and just three pass deflections. It looks like the form that got him three consecutive Pro Bowl nominations from 2018 to 2020 is now in the past.

But he still might have some juice left in him that can help other teams. He is just 28 years old. Here are some teams that should take a look at him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Jamal Adams potential landing spots

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jamal Adams began his career with the New York Jets. At that time, his head coach was Todd Bowles and Kacy Rodgers was the defensive coordinator. It is an identical situation now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will trust the coaching brain trust to bring out the best in him.

Strong safety Ryan Neal was the starter in the position last season. Not only did he not play particularly well last year, he is also expected to become a free agent. Therefore, the Bucs need a replacement in that spot. Getting a player who was a First-Team All-Pro under this coaching regime makes perfect sense.

#2 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are beginning their time under new ownership with a surplus of cap space and needs across the roster. With both strong safeties Kamren Curl and Jeremy Reaves expected to hit free agency, there is a perfect spot in Washington for Jamal Adams.

Going there will also bring him familiarity. Linebackers coach Ken Norton Jr. and defensive backs coach Tom Donatell were with the Seattle Seahawks in the 2020 season. Additionally, new head coach Dan Quinn is known for his defensive nous and might elevate Jamal Adams' faltering career.

Expand Tweet

#3 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers' top need this year is the safety position. There are just three players in that position under contract in Wisconsin going into 2024. They clearly need to replenish the depth there. In all likelihood, that means dipping into both free agency to get a veteran and drafting an exciting prospect.

The Packers were responsible for denying the Seahawks a spot in the playoffs last season. It marked the end of Pete Carroll's time as head coach there and that had direct ramifications on Jamal Adams' career too, as we can see now. There is nothing he would like better to come and play in Green Bay and prove the naysayers in Seattle wrong.