JaMarcus Russell net worth: How much money did Ex-Raiders QB make in the NFL?

After more than a decade of silence, former Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell has spoken out about his time with the franchise. With quotes and headlines making their way around the internet, many are likely wondering how much money the quarterback made in his brief time in the NFL.

He was only in the league for three years, so his earnings came only from his rookie contract. He made enough money to leave the league with millionaire status. Here's a look at what he made from 2007-2009, according to Spotrac.

At 22 years old, the quarterback earned $2.976 million for his work in 2007. In 2008, his salary increased nearly ten-fold, reaching $20.275 million. In 2009, his salary dropped to roughly $13.1 million.

After the 2009 season, his contract was essentially voided. In total, he earned $36.3 million for his time with the league.

Initially, he was signed to a six-year, $61 million contract from 2007-2012. After the 2012 season, he became a free agent. The original deal offered $32 million guaranteed. Considering he earned $36.3 million total, he made an additional $4.3 million more than what was guaranteed for his time with the Raiders.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25



@OfficialCrowder

@FredTaylorMade

@alicialauren



youtu.be/Bt3OgaNAofY I want to thank Jamarcus Russell for his willingness to answer all questions, be transparent, and tell stories he never had. @thepivot is a space to be free! We do what others claim they will! I want to thank Jamarcus Russell for his willingness to answer all questions, be transparent, and tell stories he never had. @thepivot is a space to be free! We do what others claim they will! @OfficialCrowder @FredTaylorMade @alicialauren youtu.be/Bt3OgaNAofY https://t.co/JB1hUNlw2N

However, he earned one final payment one season after his time with the team drew to a close. In 2010, he received a $3 million payment.

Of course, with so many millions earned in the late 2000s, one has to wonder whether the quarterback could hold on to most of the money or if his lifestyle left him with as much as he had entering the league.

JaMarcus Russell's career in the NFL

Former Raiders top pick at NFL Players Rookie Premiere

According to Pro Football Reference, JaMarcus Russell was drafted first overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2007. In his first year, the quarterback played four games and started only one. In his brief appearances, he threw for two touchdowns and four interceptions. He lost his only start.

2008 was seen by many as Russell's breakout season. He started almost every game, but his true debut was disappointing. The quarterback went 5-10, throwing for 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In 2009, fans still hoped Russell would click with the offense, citing a positive touchdown-interception ratio. Instead, Russell started just nine games and went 2-7. He completed just under 50 percent of his passes and threw for three touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It was his last set of recorded stats in the NFL.

