Jameis Winston Net Worth: Exploring Browns QB's wealth in 2024

The Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year, $4 million contract – potentially up to $8.75 million – as soon as the 2024 free agency period opened. This season, the 2015 No. 1 draft pick will have the opportunity to earn more money in the league while providing backup duties to Deshaun Watson.

Jameis Winston first gained prominence in the football world while playing collegiate football for the Florida State Seminoles. He not only helped the team win the 2014 BCS National Championship Game during his rookie season, but he also made history by being the youngest player to ever win the coveted Heisman Trophy.

Winston has accumulated a considerable amount of fortune over nine seasons into his NFL career. In 2024, the 30-year-old quarterback has a net worth of around $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His NFL contracts with teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints have provided him with the majority of his money.

Winston has also made a substantial sum of money through endorsement agreements. The former Seminole has collaborated with companies like Pepsi and Nike, in addition to making appearances in numerous TV ads.

Jameis Winston's NFL contracts and career earnings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Jameis Winston to a four-year, $23.35 million contract – including a signing bonus of $16.7 million and an average salary of $6.3 million annually – after drafting him with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

In his rookie season in Tampa Bay, Winston quickly won over the fans and set rookie records for the Buccaneers. That year, he was named to the Pro Bowl as well.

However, the Buccaneers did not re-sign Winston following the expiration of his rookie contract during the 2020 offseason. Rather, the franchise decided to sign veteran quarterback Tom Brady after he left the New England Patriots.

Winston subsequently agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the New Orleans Saints in April 2020. There was a $148,000 money guarantee included in the contract.

Winston re-signed with the Saints after that season, this time on a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

In March 2022, Winston and the New Orleans Saints reached an agreement on his third deal. According to Spotrac, the contract was for $28 million over two years, with a $14 million signing bonus and $21 million guaranteed.

Spotrac estimates Jameis Winston's total career earnings to be just over $72 million after nine seasons in the NFL.

Over his career, Winston has thrown for 22,104 yards for 141 touchdowns and 99 interceptions. He also has 1,214 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.