Saints vs Giants Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 3 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants are coming into this match in contrasting form. The Saints are coming off a win over the Patriots. The Giants were sunk by a final second field goal against the Atlanta Falcons, who notched their first win of the season.

Saints vs Giants match details

New York Giants (0-3) vs New Orleans Saints (2-1)

Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome, 1:00 PM ET on Fox

Saints vs Giants Betting odds

As expected, the struggling New York Giants are underdogs heading into this match on the back of their winless start to the year. The Giants are +7.5 underdogs against the Saints.

For New Orleans, Sean Peyton’s team are heavy favorites at -7.5 with the money line at -380.

Coming off a rather routine win over the Patriots with the Giants still winless, the odds favor the Saints in getting their third win of the season.

Saints vs Giants Picks

It's hard to get past the Saints, especially at home. Jameis Winston is playing rather well and the same cannot be said for Daniel Jones.

The Giants offense has put up 13, 29 and 14 points in its three games. The Saints, led by Winston, have put up 38, 7 and 28 in its three games.

With the Saints defense getting after the quarterback, Jones will have a hard time on Sunday. Expect the Saints to win, and rather easily.

Saints vs Giants Key Injuries

Giants

RB Saquon Barkley (knee) questionable

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) questionable

LB Blake Martinez (knee) out

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) questionable

WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) questionable

Saints

OT Terron Armstead (elbow) questionable

Saints vs Giants Head to Head

Somewhat surprisingly, the New York Giants hold the lead against the Saints in the all-time head-to-head record at 16-14. In 2018, the team's most recent matchup, the Saints easily accounted for the Giants 33-18.

Saints vs Giants Prediction

It is hard to envisage anything but a Saints win, especially at home. Jameis Winston is doing a good job at not turning the football over. With Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas on offense, the Saints should put up points.

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay will need to seriously pick up their game on Sunday. However everything points to a Saints win as they go 3-1 on the season.

Final Predicted Score: Saints 35:17 Giants.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

