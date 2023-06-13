James Robinson landing spots: 5 teams that should target former Jets RB

It must be a tough time to be a running back in the NFL, as James Robinson became the latest RB to get released ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He joins Pro Bowlers Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook on the list of backfield threats that were let go by the teams.

The New England Patriots waived Robinson earlier today, and that comes a mere two months after he signed a two-year deal worth up to $8 million with the Pats. He was always a curious addition to Bill Belichick's side, as he joined a running back room with the likes of Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Harris, and Pierre Strong Jr. However, it became apparent to Belichick and the Patriots that he wasn't going to be a fit for 2023, hence his release.

This piece will look at some landing spots for the former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets running back ahead of the upcoming season.

Five Teams that should target James Robinson

Here are five teams that could welcome James Robinson ahead of the 2023 NFL season. The list is in no particular order.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have an Austin Ekeler-sized problem at RB heading into the 2023 NFL season. The Pro Bowler demanded a trade, but that trade request has yet to be honored by the Chargers. Whether he stays put or forces his way out of the franchise remains to be seen.

For now, at least, Ekeler is set to lead a backfield that includes Isaiah Spiller, Larry Rountree III, Joshua Kelley, Tyler Hoosman, and Elijah Dotson. Robinson is better than all those names except Ekeler. Thus, he could be an intelligent addition to RB2. He could provide a safety blanket for Ekeler and even serve as a short yardage back on dicey possessions.

2. New York Giants

The Giants have a star running back in Saquon Barkley, but he has not signed his franchise tag, which has many wondering if this situation could get messy. Behind Barkley on the depth chart, New York has rookie Eric Gray, Jashaun Corbin, Gary Brightwell, and Matt Breida.

If the Giants desire another player with experience that wouldn't cost much, Robinson would be a candidate.

3. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams running back room, consisting of Cam Akers, Ronnie Rivers, Zach Evans, and Kyren Williams, could look better. None of these names scream star potential, and Sean McVay would be the first one to admit that. While Akers shone at the end of last season with three 100-yard games, he reportedly requested a trade last year and missed a couple of games for personal reasons.

Hence, signing Robinson for insurance in a problematic RB room would be an intelligent way for the Rams. They have one of the worst running back rooms in the NFL; Robinson joining could radically change that.

4. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals could get an upgrade at running back. James Conner is the lead man in the backfield, with Corey Clement, Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram, and Ty'Son Williams behind him.

Robinson would undoubtedly be an upgrade on all those names mentioned. The Cardinals need help in the backfield, and Robinson would be an instant upgrade to their current needs.

5. Denver Broncos

At the moment, Sean Payton is betting high on Javonte Williams' recovery from last year’s ACL tear. If he's the same player he was to begin 2022, that's great. If not, rushing duties will fall on Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr.

It doesn't make great reading for a Denver Broncos side desperate for a bounce-back year. Robinson would fit in as either an RB2 or an emergency RB1. Payton should think about giving the former Jacksonville rusher a call.

