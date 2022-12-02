James Robinson's fantasy outlook: Is he playing in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL Season?

James Robinson had a strong start this year. He amassed 230 yards and three scores on the ground in his first three games. He steadily lost plays to Travis Etienne Jr.. However, he was ultimately dealt to the New York Jets after youngster Breece Hall suffered an injury that meant he would miss the rest of the season.

Robinson has, thus far, disappointed fantasy owners during his stay in New York. James Robinson was sidelined for the Jets' past week's matchup against the Chicago Bears despite not having any injury concerns before the game. James Robinson was a healthy scratch instead.

Despite injuries ahead of him on the active roster, James Robinson should still not be considered a fantasy possibility in Week 13. The New York team hopes that Michael Carter, who is dealing with an ankle issue, will be ready to participate. After a strong league debut in Week 12, when Robinson was a healthy scratch, rookie Zonovan Knight has most likely gained a place. Because of Carter's absence, Knight will probably play again this week, but Robinson seems to have slipped entirely to the deep end of the Jets' depth chart at running back.

James Robinson's stats and fantasy prediction

Zonovan Knight was Michael Carter's replacement when he had to exit the game due to injury. In Carter's absence, Knight dominated the early-down opportunities, gaining 69 yards on 14 carries. Ty Johnson functioned as a receiver.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/jets-rb-j… Jets RB James Robinson "upset" over sitting in Week 12: "Obviously, I didn't come here not to play" Jets RB James Robinson "upset" over sitting in Week 12: "Obviously, I didn't come here not to play"nfl.com/news/jets-rb-j… https://t.co/7b3jAUZ54l

Under quarterback Mike White, the New York Jets offensive unit has flourished. If Carter is forced to miss games, Zonovan Knight appears to be the man to have, while it's conceivable that Robinson will play a supporting role.

Robinson and Michael Carter, in his second year, have shared the backfield in Robinson's three games with the New York Jets. Robinson has gained 75 yards on the ground after 25 rushes, plus two receptions for five yards and a score.

Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt



Embree: “I told him I’d be mad if you weren’t mad you weren’t playing. We want guys who want to play.” #Jets RB coach Taylor Embree said he talked to James Robinson about his frustration and explained it will always be by committee in this system and “week by week”.Embree: “I told him I’d be mad if you weren’t mad you weren’t playing. We want guys who want to play.” #Jets RB coach Taylor Embree said he talked to James Robinson about his frustration and explained it will always be by committee in this system and “week by week”. Embree: “I told him I’d be mad if you weren’t mad you weren’t playing. We want guys who want to play.”

On all fantasy rosters, Robinson can still be a viable option. His three appearances as a player for the New York Jets have been against top-five defensive lines in terms of points allowed per game, the New England Patriots twice, and the Buffalo Bills once. As a fantasy manager that owns Robinson, you have probably grown annoyed with him, but those games are the type that fantasy managers would like to avoid.

