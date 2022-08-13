James White's net worth: How much did Tom Brady's ex-teammate earn in NFL? 

New England Patriots RB James White has announced his retirement from the NFL. The 30-year-old, a longtime teammate of legendary Tom Brady, won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots in a distinguished career. He announced his decision via social media on Thursday.

In a statement, the running back said:

"New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful.This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next."

James White @SweetFeet_White New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful.



This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. https://t.co/8qd0FbA0tW

James White career earnings

As per Idol Net Worth, the former New England Patrios is worth $13 million as of 2022. Much of his earnings come from his career as a running back with the New England Patriots. As per Spotrac, the 30-year-old took in an approximate total of $18.4 million in salary during his nine-year stint in the NFL.

His highest paycheck was back in 2020 when he bagged $3 million in salary, with an additional $468,750 in roster bonus and $46,583 in incentive. He is reportedly endorsed by Adidas and Tostitos but his earnings from are unclear.

James and his wife Diana launched the Sweet Feet Foundation in 2021. The Foundation's main goal is to cover the cost of education by providing scholarships for students that cannot afford to go to college or have to take out loans. The fundraising allows children to continue their education and pursue their future aspirations with the financial resources they need and proper mentorship.

NFL @NFL 3x Super Bowl Champion James White announces his retirement from the NFL. 3x Super Bowl Champion James White announces his retirement from the NFL. https://t.co/pYPMDy1Njk

James White career

A sidekick of the legendary Tom Brady, the running back often came alive during the postseason and delivered in big moments for his side.

Throughout his career, he's recorded 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 regular-season touchdowns. The 30-year-old also had 319 rushing attempts for 1,278 yards and 11 TDs in eight seasons with the Patriots.

The crowning moment of his career came when White caught 14 passes and had three touchdowns in the win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Injuries played a part in his decision to quit the game, having played just twice since returning to New England in 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers