Jameson Williams Fantasy Outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Lions WR

Jameson Williams is coming off a stellar 2024 campaign with the Detroit Lions, in which he played opposite number one wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Given he's in a contract year with Detroit, who recently picked up the fifth-year option on their 2022 first-round draft pick's rookie contract, many expect Williams to do even better in 2025. But does this bode well for his fantasy football value in 2025? Let's take a look.

Jameson Williams' 2025 NFL fantasy outlook

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Williams is the number two receiver on one of the NFL's most high-powered offenses. He cracked just over 1,000 receiving yards last season on 58 receptions, catching seven touchdowns. Williams was also used in the rushing game at times, earning 61 yards on 11 carries and a score on the ground. In a year where Williams will be playing to earn a big contract in 2026, meaning he's likely to put up numbers even better than those of last season.

The fact that he plays opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown, a star playmaker who takes up a lot of attention in the secondary, opens up a ton of opportunities for Williams to see even more production. Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Analyzer projects he'll haul in 62 receptions for 1,067 yards and eight touchdowns.

Is Jameson Williams a good fantasy pick this year?

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Jameson Williams is certainly worth a fantasy pick in 2025. He's one of the top number two receivers in the NFL with the highest ceilings. Williams is on a high-powered offense that loves to throw the ball with quarterback Jared Goff. He will see a ton of opportunities while secondaries are worried about locking up Amon-Ra St. Brown, and will likely play even harder in a contract year.

In terms of injuries, Williams has always remained relatively healthy throughout his NFL career thus far. The majority of the playing time he missed was due to suspensions. Both from his involvement in violating the NFL's gambling policy and the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances policy.

Where should you pick the Lions WR?

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Williams is an excellent wide receiver two option in fantasy football, regardless of your league's scoring format. His ADP sits at 62 in both standard and PPR scoring formats according to Fantasy Pros. His upside is way too good to pass up, so if he's sitting on the draft board in the middle rounds of your draft, he should be one of your top options at the selection.

