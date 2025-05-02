Jameson Williams trade: 5 best landing spots for Detroit Lions' star wide receiver

Jameson Williams has been involved in several trade rumors during the 2025 NFL offseason. Some around the league believed he could be dealt during the draft, but he currently remains with the Detroit Lions. If the franchise does make him available in the trade market, here are his five best potential landing spots this year.

Jameson Williams landing spots amid NFL trade rumors

Jameson Williams

#5 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals entered the offseason in need of upgrades at wide receiver. They have yet to make any significant additions, including apssing on the position in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have spent most of this year improving thjeir defensive roster, but if they want to take the next step forward, adding an established receiver like Jameson Williams may be their best strategy.

#4 - New York Jets

The New York Jets moved on from Davante Adams this year, which vacated a ton of targets in their offensive schemes. They did select Arian Smith in the draft, but they would be wise to further improve their wide receivers. Potentially acquiring Williams from the Detorit Lions is one way to do so.

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers made a solid pick of Tre Harris in the draft this year to theoretically join Ladd McConkey in their starting lineup. What their offense is still missing is a true deep threat that can stretch the field for their offense. This is Jameson Williams' specialty, so this pairing makes sense ion a potential trade prior to the start of the 2025 NFL season.

#2 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were projected by many aorund the league to target a wide receiver during the 2025 NFL Draft. They declined to do so, despite moving on from Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins during the offseason. They signed a few depth options, but the position is relatively weak for them. Williams could potnetially solve that by giving them another true weapon.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were another team that was expected to draft a wide receiver and ultimately declined to do so this year. They have been desperately seeking another reliable option to line up across from CeeDee Lamb after Brandin Cooks failed to secure this role, leading to his departure in the offseason. Landing Williams would essentially solve this issue that has been ongoing for the past several years.

