Jared Allen net worth: Former Vikings DE's wealth in 2023 explored

According to "Celebrity Net Worth", Jared Allen is worth an estimated $35 million. The iconic defensive end earned the majority of his net worth from a successful 12-year NFL career where he played for four franchises.

Allen was one of the best defenders of his generation, leading the league in sacks twice and earning numerous Pro Bowl selections. The Idaho State alum was known for his relentless pressure on the Gridiron and his love for the game. Allen performed well above what you'd expect from a day three draft pick, and he was instrumental for the vast majority of his NFL career.

How much did Jared Allen earn in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Minnesota Vikings legend Jared Allen earned $97,862,763 in his 12-year NFL career. He entered the NFL in 2004 as a fourth-round pick and remained in the league until 2015. Allen represented four franchises during his career, and he made a lot of money on each of those teams.

The perennial Pro Bowler spent the majority of his career with the Vikings, where he enjoyed arguably the most successful years of his professional football career. Allen made $78,726,636 in six seasons playing in Minnesota.

Allen also spent a four-year stint with the team that selected him, the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Chiefs, Allen earned $3,592,500 for his efforts. The talented defensive end also had a two-season stint with the Chicago Bears, where he made $14,719,083. Then, there was the brief stint at Carolina, where he made $824,544 for his efforts. All in all, Jared Allen made just under a hundred million in his NFL career. Not bad for a fourth-round pick on draft night.

Jared Allen's NFL legacy

Jared Allen is widely considered one of the premier sack artists of his era. The chiseled defensive end mastered the art form of neutralizing the opposing team's quarterback, and he did so at a stunning rate.

Allen came into the league after a stellar college career with Idaho State University. He was the program's best defender, and the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in round four of the 2004 NFL draft. Like they say, the rest is history. Allen went on to earn numerous accolades, such as four first-team All-Pro nods, five Pro Bowl selections, two NFL sack leader awards, a spot on the 2004 PFWA All-Rookie Team and enshrinement in the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor.

Furthermore, Allen holds three NFL records, namely, most career safeties, most safeties in a season and the most seasons leading the league in sacks. He retired with a stat line of 136 sacks, 648 total tackles, four safeties, six interceptions, 57 pass deflections, 32 forced fumbles, 19 fumble recoveries and four touchdowns in 187 regular season games.