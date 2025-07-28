Jared Goff fantasy outlook 2025: Is Lions star QB a good pick?

Jared Goff has quietly become one of the most consistent fantasy football quarterbacks since his arrival to Detroit. Over the past three seasons, Goff has PPR fantasy football finishes as the QB10 (17.08 points per game), the QB7 (17.71 points per game), and the QB6 (19.79 points per game).

Despite not being too mobile and playing on a run first team, Goff has found a way to remain fantasy relevant through his elite pocket passing accuracy and arm strength.

The Lions lost innovative offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears this offseason, something that could impact Goff and some of the other Lions playmakers as well. However, with an offense that features running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta, Detroit should remain one of the most talented and high-scoring groups in 2025.

Despite three straight fantasy football seasons within the top ten at the quarterback position, Goff is being taken as more of a QB2 than a QB1 so far this summer. Fantasy Pros is projecting Goff as the QB15 this year, something that places the Detroit QB firmly into the QB2 ranks and likely near the tenth round of your draft.

Jared Goff fantasy outlook in 2025

Goff has consistently performed at a much higher level than various quarterbacks being projected above him this year in fantasy football drafts. Although there is always a risk in selecting a quarterback with limited rushing upside and a run heavy system, Goff has proven that he can be a fantasy star since joining the Lions.

While this is not to say that he should be placed in the upper QB1 ranks alongside individuals like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, Goff should be viewed as a low-end QB1 or a high-end QB2 heading into the 2025 fantasy football season, given situation and proven talent. Goff is unquestionably someone who can outperform the mid QB2 ranks that he is currently being projected and drafted in.

