Jared Goff fantasy outlook: Should you draft Lions QB in 2023?

Jared Goff was a bit of a fantasy surprise last year. The quarterback ended up getting a lot of fantasy managers wins, shedding the reputation that he was a bad quarterback who couldn't play. That proved to be the opposite of the case in 2022.

With another year alongside Ben Johnson and with top weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown, there's reason to believe he could be even better in 2023. Here's what his fantasy outlook is going into this season.

Jared Goff's fantasy outlook in 2023

Goff piloted one of the best offenses in football last year. He was a bit inconsistent as a fantasy scorer, but the Lions had a great offense without a doubt. This year, that should be the case once more. With Jahmyr Gibbs, the Lions have a unique back that will likely help Goff score more.

Jared Goff has upside

He's evolved from the player who needed Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams to even win a game into a viable starting quarterback. His ascension has made it easier for fantasy managers to depend on him, but where should he be selected?

Where should I draft Jared Goff?

There's no denying that Jared Goff is a talented quarterback, but the problem is he's not that good. He's a good player, but he's removed from the Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen tier. In that lower tier, there are a lot of options.

Goff is ESPN's 19th-ranked quarterback, which certainly feels low. Russell Wilson, who was horrendous in 2022, is ranked higher. So is Anthony Richardson without an NFL snap.

Kenny Pickett, Matthew Stafford, and Derek Carr are in this range as well. Goff is a better option than them. His ADP is currently 129, which also feels a little lower than it should be.

Getting into that tier, which means Trevor Lawrence or Justin Herbert just went off the board, leaves a lot of similar options available. Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith and Goff could all finish similarly by year's end.

Once you're into that tier, it's a toss-up, but Goff is certainly better than some of the other options. His ranking could cause him to slide a bit, which would be good news for you.

You can probably snag him in the post 100 pick range and end up with a pretty solid option at quarterback.

