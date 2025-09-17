Jared Goff or Kyler Murray: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Kyler Murray is a quarterback whom a fantasy owner would cover in an ideal world. He may lack height, which is necessary when scouring the field for targets in real time, but he more than makes up for it with agility on the run and when scrambling in the pocket.
And then, there is Jared Goff. He has been more of a traditional passer who has had the fortune of working with some of the best offensive lines in recent memory, especially as a Detroit Lion.
That being said, which of them will prove to be more appealing as Week 3 comes?
Kyler Murray vs. Jared Goff Week 3 fantasy preview
Kyler Murray
Over the past two games, Murray has been brilliant, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns without an interception and scoring over 33 fantasy points. This can be attributed to the quality of the weapons around him - James Conner, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Trey McBride, as well as a breakout offensive line bannered by Paris Johnson Jr.
The San Francisco 49ers represent his biggest challenge yet. Despite multiple departures, they still have some key pieces like Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Fred Warner, and Deommodore Lenoir who can shut him and his targets down.
Jared Goff
The Detroit Lions lost coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn in the offseason, and their struggles to adjust showed in their first game at the Green Bay Packers.
Goff was harassed, struggling to find a groove in the 13-27 loss. But the "rust" was mostly gone by Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, whom they destroyed 52-21. He played a major part in that, throwing five touchdowns and 34 fantasy points.
And they will need that dominance against the Baltimore Ravens and their monstrous defense that boasts playmakers everywhere. Nnamdi Madubuike, Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh, Roquan Simpson, Marlon Humphrey, and Kyle Hamilton - all of them have one goal: shut him down.
Whom should I start - Kyler Murray or Jared Goff?
This is a close call on the Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer's part. Both Murray and Goff have been playing like top-5 quarterbacks over the first two weeks, but precedent favors the Arizona Cardinal.
The 49ers' defense is not what it was from when they won the NFC Championship in the 2023 season. Injuries greatly weakened it in 2024, and departures have forced a revolution - one that the Cardinals could exploit.
