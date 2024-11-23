Jared Goff or Tua Tagovailoa: Week 12 Start/Sit Advice and Fantasy Projection

This Sunday, Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa face two teams that could make life hard for their respective squads. The Detroit Lions visit the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Miami Dolphins host the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium, hoping to improve the record and keep competing for a playoff spot.

The two veterans could have solid performances to take their teams closer to their goal, but fantasy managers could be wondering who to pick for fantasy football Week 12. If you're part of that group, check out our analysis and pick for this matchup.

Is Jared Goff a good pick in fantasy football Week 12?

Jared Goff hasn't been the most spectacular quarterback this season, and he doesn't need to be. The Lions playmaker has been as effective as they come, making the most of his passes and finding the end zone frequently this season.

The Colts have allowed 245.18 yards, 1.45 passing touchdowns and 19.18 fantasy points against quarterbacks this season.

Is Tua Tagovailoa a good pick in fantasy football Week 12?

Tua Tagovailoa isn't listed on this week's injury report, meaning he'll be available to take on the Patriots on Sunday. He has a remarkable 6-0 career record against the Patriots, and the AFC East rivals have allowed 229.73 passing yards, 1.45 passing touchdowns and 18.18 fantasy points.

He's coming off a 288-yard and three-touchdown performance against the Raiders, and the Patriots could have a similar fate.

Jared Goff or Tua Tagovailoa: Who should I start?

Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa are expected to have big days against the Colts and Patriots, but the Lions quarterback has the best projections for Week 12 according to our Who Should I Start? tool. Goff is projected to rack up 19.9 fantasy points, while Tagovailoa could have 18.5.

Pick Goff over Tagovailoa

Projected fantasy stats

Goff's projected passing yards surpass Tagovailoa's (294.5 against 279.1), while his 2.0 passing touchdowns surpass the 1.7 projected for Tagovailoa. The Dolphins quarterback has the edge when it comes to rushing yards (8.7 against 4.1), but other than that, Goff has the upper hand.

The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL this season (9-1) and have serious chances to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. On the other side, the Dolphins are still eyeing a playoff spot, but they must overcome big obstacles to reach the promised land.

