WATCH: "I love you. Go get that ring" - Jarvis Landry crashing Odell Beckham Jr's press conference leaves Rams player in near tears

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a surprise visitor at his Super Bowl press conference on Media Day. It was none other than Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The Browns receiver jumped in to tell the Rams receiver how deserving he is of the moment because he saw, firsthand, the hours he'd put in:

“You’re deserving of this moment, bro,” Landry said. “You’ve put in countless hours to get where you are today, and I’ve witnessed it all firsthand.”

Landry said how proud he was of the Rams receiver, and he encouraged him to continue being a blessing to others:

“You have scars to show for what you are today. This is a dream that you’ve actually turned into reality, and I wanted to come on here and just let you know that I’m proud of you, bro. There are so many people supporting you every step of the way. Continue to use your light. Continue to be a blessing for others.”

Landy ended his statement by telling the Rams receiver he loved him and to get that ring:

"I love you. Go get that ring."

Landry and Beckham Jr. were teammates at LSU for three seasons (2011-2013). Landry had 1,809 yards receiving and 15 touchdown receptions, and Beckham Jr. had 2,340 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions in their careers in Baton Rouge.

Beckham Jr. went 12th overall to the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft, and Landry was selected in the second round (63rd overall) to the Miami Dolphins. Beckham Jr. was traded from the Giants to the Cleveland Browns and paired with his LSU teammate Landry once again.

They were on the same team for three seasons (2019 –2021).

Odell Beckham Jr. and his 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns

The 29-year-old receiver played just six games for Cleveland this season, getting just 17 receptions and 232 receiving yards. He was released by the team and later signed by the Rams. He played in 11 games this season (eight in the regular season and three in the playoffs).

In the regular season, he had 27 receptions with 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns and 19 receptions for 236 yards receiving and a touchdown in the playoffs.

This is the former LSU Tigers wide receiver's first-ever Super Bowl. So the question is, will he get that ring that his fellow Tiger Jarvis Landry says he can? We’ll find out in Super Bowl 2022 when the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals.

