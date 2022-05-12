NFL Rumors: Insider claims Jarvis Landry turned down one-year contract extension from Browns

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is a free agent and remains one of the most intriguing receivers on the market. Landry has remained in talks with the Cleveland Browns about a potential return. That hope took a turn yesterday, as the receiver reportedly turned down a one-year contract offer from the Browns, according to Ian Rapoport on the Pat McAfee Show.

When the Browns acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys, their plans were to move on from Landry.

Cleveland released the wide receiver just two days after acquiring Cooper. Landry was set to be paid $14 million in 2022, but Cleveland didn't want to pay him that price.

On March 9, 2018, the Dolphins agreed to trade Landry to the Cleveland Browns. In return, they received Cleveland's 2018 fourth-round draft pick and the 2019 seventh-round draft pick that was originally acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his career, the wide receiver has 688 catches for 7,598 yards and has scored 43 touchdowns. He was selected to play in 5 Pro Bowls, two of them while he was a member of the Browns.

In his time at Cleveland, the receiver started all but three of his 59 games played. He totaled 288 receptions, over 3,500 receiving yards and one touchdown. He most likely turned down the deal because he wants more than a one-year contract as he is at the tail end of his career.

From the Browns' standpoint, a one-year deal is logical. They acquired Cooper, drafted David Bell out of Purdue and also have Anthony Schwartz, another young wide receiver.

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly interested in Jarvis Landry

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

According to Brad Stainbrook, the Baltimore Ravens are interested in singing the free agent.

Baltimore needs to add a receiver or two after the draft. Heading into the draft last week, they already had one of the weakest receiver corps in the league.

Their group got weaker when they traded Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night. This saw them trade away their only 1,000+ yards wide receiver since Lamar Jackson entered the league. The Ravens could definitely use a receiver of his ability, not to mention his leadership skills off the field.

It seems as if the Browns will have no luck acquiring the 29-year old, unless they offer him more money or a multi-year contract. He could potentially play them twice a season if he elects to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, but it seems unlikely he will be a Brown again.

