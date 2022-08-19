NFL Countdown: Jason Hanson's record of most number of seasons played for a single team in the NFL

In today's NFL, the likelihood of being someone like Jason Hanson is nearly impossible. Most players start with the team that takes them in the draft. However, they will typically only be with that team for three to four years.

Then, the player's contract is up, and a dispute ensues. The dispute might be over how much the team wants to pay the player. It could also be over how much money the player wants. This, sometimes, leads to that player being moved on to another team.

Jason Hanson did something that not many NFL players can say they have done, not even the great Tom Brady.

Hanson holds NFL record for most seasons played with one team

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens

Hanson was taken in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft (Pick 56), thanks to the Detroit Lions.

His position as kicker likely attributed to his longevity. In total, Hanson spent 21 years with the Lions. This made him the joint-holder of the most seasons played with one franchise in the NFL.

He shares the record with Lou Groza, who spent 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

During his first year, Hanson was an All-Pro and came in third in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting, which is remarkable for a kicker. He also kicked 21 out of 26 field goals and hit all 30 of his extra points as he capped off a good rookie year.

Hanson would continue his good kicking form the following season before having a down year in 1994. Despite this, he remained nearly perfect for extra points, only missing one in three years of football.

In 14 of his 21 seasons in the league, Hanson had a 100% strike rate with extra points made. In the other seven seasons, his lowest percentage of kicks made was 93.1% in 1998 when he kicked 27 out of 29.

His field goal percentages were a little lower. His best came in the 2003 season when he only missed one field goal out of 23 kicks.

Hanson's last seven seasons saw him dip below 80% for field goals made just once. He finished his career with an 82.4% hit rate on field goals, kicking 485 out of 601.

Despite his stats, he is remembered for sticking with the Lions for 21 seasons. He only made the playoffs six times and only played one game in each playoff run.

