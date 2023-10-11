During their Week 5 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce endured a sprained ankle.

The injury wasn't too severe as Kelce re-entered the game, and is expected to suit up for Thursday night's game vs. the Denver Broncos.

However, there has been more light to the turf field situation as Kelce sprained his ankle on a turf field at U.S. Bank Stadium. Many players in the NFL have voiced their opinions on their dislike of playing on turf fields.

On their podcast, the New Heights Podcast, Travis' brother called out the NFL and urged them to replace the turf fields with grass fields to avoid fewer injuries.

"All of this attention is, in my opinion, is being applied to slit flim turf. Just get rid of the turf. I don't care if it's a slit film monofilament combo. I don't give a crap because there are so many factors in this. Like you said, the thing that I notice the most is when there's a are like a disproportionate amount of rubber pellets. Yeah. When there's too many rubber pellets, it almost feels like you're in sand a little bit like it's like it feels weird."

Jason added:

"And this is my problem with everybody only going after a slit film or just saying slit film, because now all these teams are going to do is going to go to a different type of turf. We need to get rid of turf altogether, and I don't want to hear it like it's an indoor stadium there. Make UV light. You can go grass inside."

Catch Jason's comments from 1:03:30 onwards:

Travis Kelce explains how the turf could have led to his ankle injury

Travis Kelce during Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

Following his ankle injury, Travis Kelce addressed the public and explained how his injury happened. Kelce compared it to a basketball injury, as he landed on his ankle and rolled it. He also explained how it slipped a few inches and grabbed onto the turf, raising his concern about playing on turf fields.

"I rolled my ankle. It was like in basketball, like you're coming down off a rebound and just roll your ankle. It was unfortunate. If you watch it in slow motion, my ankle kind of slips for a couple of inches and then it finally grabs on the turf. And that's been the knock is that when when you do slip, you don't just slip right through the grass."

Kelce missed the season-opener vs. the Detroit Lions with a hyper-extended knee. But, he wasn't out for long as he suited up the next week vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

