Jason Kelce car collection: What kind of automobile does Eagles center drive?

It should come as no surprise that NFL players frequently have arrays of cars in their driveways that double as both means of transportation and status symbols, given how much money they make.

One such precious pile that represents Jason Kelce's lifestyle off the field is his automobile collection. Kelce is a standout center for the Philadelphia Eagles and the older brother of the renowned Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jason is well-known for his business drive and community participation outside of the football field. He and his brother Travis are shareholders in RealTruck, Inc., a business that specializes in alternative vehicle modifications and parts.

Jason Kelce's automobile collection isn't as ostentatious and opulent as that of other elite NFL players. Rather, he has a classic blue Chevrolet C10 pickup truck that is his favorite vehicle. The vehicle is a vintage American truck that is prized by aficionados of antique cars for its traditional elegance and tough dependability.

Although the Chevy C10 is without a doubt the star of Jason's collection, the 36-year-old also has a few other cars that reflect his varied taste.

Jason Kelce once teamed with a dealership and got a Ford F-150 as a gift for his collection of vehicles. However, Jason and his brother Travis revealed on their podcast, New Heights, that the vehicle had been stolen from a strip club in Cleveland.

As per LamboCars, Jason Kelce's partnership with a Philadelphia dealership led to him acquiring a Ram truck as well. Although the precise version of the Ram truck that Kelce has is not known to the public, based on his eclectic taste, it is likely that he chose a pickup truck.

Is Jason Kelce retiring?

According to many, Jason Kelce is among the finest center players in NFL history. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on X (Twitter), following the Philadelphia Eagles' dismal defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL Wild Card game on Monday, Kelce informed his colleagues in the locker room that he was retiring.

But since then, Kelce has said that he hasn't formally aired his response on his podcast, New Heights.

"After a game like that, I just don't think you're in a position to truly make that decision. I simply don't. To truly comprehend that choice, there is too much going on and too much emotion in the present," Jason Kelce stated. "I'm not trying to be dramatic and drag this thing out, I'm really not."

After the Bucs game, Kelce claimed to have spoken to his teammates, although he had simply done so to restate his core values and love for the group.