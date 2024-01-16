Jason Kelce career earnings: How much did iconic Eagles center make in the NFL?

Jason Kelce is set to draw curtains on his time in the NFL, according to reports from the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The legendary Philadelphia Eagles center has informed his teammates of his decision to retire.

Kelce reportedly announced his decision in a postgame locker room meeting on Monday night after Philadelphia crashed out of the NFL playoffs. The Eagles suffered a crushing 32-9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

The 36-year-old was visibly emotional on the sidelines after his team's latest defeat.

Amid reports of Kelce's retirement, fans are curious to learn how much the Eagles center made during his playing career.

Exploring Jason Kelce's career earnings and net worth

As per Spotrac, Kelce has made a whopping $81,708,745 in career earnings during his 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. His final contract with the team is a one-year, $14,250,000 deal, which included a $10,335,000 signing bonus.

Kelce made a reported $27,106,000 in base salary, $42,057,432 in signing bonuses and $2,000,000 as part of his roster bonus. Moreover, he raked in $3,000,000 in restructured bonuses, $7,000,000 as an option bonus and $545,313 in incentives.

According to reports, Kelce is worth around $40 million in 2024, making a fortune through his NFL career.

When was Jason Kelce drafted by the Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He went on to play his entire 13-year NFL career with them. The center had played college football with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Kelce went on to play 193 games for the Eagles and was part of 12,002 offensive snaps. He earned seven Pro Bowl honors and six All-Pro honors. The highlight of his career was the Super Bowl win in 2018, where the Eagles beat the New England Patriots.

Moreover, Kelce was also part of the Philadelphia team that reached the Super Bowl last season, but the Eagles lost the big game to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason Kelce's younger brother and Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, was part of the winning team.