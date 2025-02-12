Jason Kelce once explained his true thoughts on Travis Kelce winning Super Bowl LIV

The Kelce brothers are one of the most well-recognized siblings in the game. They are one of only a few pairs of siblings to have won a Super Bowl ring. While former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce won his ring in 2018, younger brother and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce won his first ring in 2020.

As expected, Jason was extremely happy with his brother’s victory, as Travis waited six years with the Chiefs for the ring. In an appearance on Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show in June 2022, the former Eagles captain, Jason, stated,

“Oh, it’s awesome,” Jason said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I almost enjoy like, I don’t think I enjoyed that one more (than Super Bowl LII), but it was up there,” Jason continued. “It was a very special moment in a much different way. Very, not self-gratifying, obviously. But I mean, just so happy for the guys that were involved in that, for Travis and for everybody.”

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jason lifted his only Lombardi Trophy in 2018 when the Eagles defeated Tom Brady’s Patriots 41-33. Unfortunately, Tom Brady avenged his defeat the next season by winning the Super Bowl.

En route to their victory, Brady went past Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship Game, which could have been Travis’ first Super Bowl. But the Chiefs also found redemption in the 2020 season by winning their first Lombardi Trophy by defeating the 49ers.

Jason continued, “I mean, that was Andy’s first Super Bowl. It was my brother’s first Super Bowl. A lot of people on the staff were guys that were, you know, had been in Philly for a long time. You know, Rick Burkholder and Barry Rubin. I mean, there were people that have been in Philadelphia working towards that championship for a very long time.”

Jason Kelce is happy for coach Andy Reid and his staff as well

There are multiple reasons for Jason to feel excited about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. Some of the Chiefs’ coaching staff were earlier part of the Eagles’ staff, where they failed to win a Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, coach Andy Reid left the Eagles in 2013 after leading them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2004 against the Patriots. Meanwhile, Rick Burkholder served as the head athletic trainer from 1999 to 2012 and then joined the Chiefs in 2013 in the same role. Barry Rubin served as the strength and conditioning coach from 2010 to 2012 and then joined the Chiefs in 2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.