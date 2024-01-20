Jason Kelce-Kylie McDevitt relationship timeline: All about Eagles’ star’s married life

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt are a dynamic duo, with the couple being fixtures at Philadelphia Eagles games and NFL events. The future Hall of Fame center met her on Tinder in 2015, and as they say, the rest is history.

In this article, we take a look at the timeline of their relationship and how they've become one of the league's most-loved couples. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt's relationship timeline

The Kelces are Philadelphia royalty, with Jason being an all-time great and a key part of the Eagles' first Super Bowl win. On his arm is his long-term partner, Kylie McDevitt's tattoo.

Let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

November 2015

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt make their relationship Instagram official. Kylie McDevitt posted a cute black-and-white picture of the couple on her Instagram page.

The pair looked all booed up, and it represented a sign of things to come. The picture was captioned, "Thank goodness you swiped right too."

April 2018

The couple got married in Philadelphia. Over a hundred guests attended the wedding, and it was a big thing in Philly.

October 2019

The Kelces welcome a bundle of joy into their home. The couple's eldest daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, was born on Oct. 2, 2019. To add the cherry on top, Wyatt Elizabeth was the first grandchild of Donna and Ed Kelce, making the pair grandparents for the first time.

March 2021

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Elliotte Ray, into the fold. Elliotte Ray Kelce was born on Mar. 4, 2021, becoming the latest addition to the Kelce family.

February 2023

The couple welcomed another child into the mix, and her name is Bennett Kelce. Bennet arrived on Feb. 23, 2023.

Is Jason Kelce retiring from the NFL?

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' surprise wildcard round game defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were reports that Jason Kelce had told his teammates that he would be hanging up his cleats.

The veteran center had enjoyed an accolade-filled professional football career and looked primed to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when all was said and done. However, Jason Kelce's younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, seems to doubt the reports.

During a press conference ahead of the Chiefs' divisional round game versus the Buffalo Bills, Travis said:

"It came that he retired, and he didn't really say any of that. At the end of the game, I think everyone felt for him, knowing that he had been thinking about that a lot over the past couple of years.

"It's been cool to see everyone appreciate who he's been over the years this past week. But I think the big guy's still got some years left if he wants it."

Hence, while it initially looked like a foregone conclusion, Jason's retirement now seems a little uncertain. The status of the older Kelce's career will be known in the coming weeks.